PSG not thinking about Atalanta, focusing on Coupe de la Ligue final: Marco Verratti

Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Verratti said the club is not yet thinking about the Champion League and are solely focused on the Coupe de la Ligue final against Lyon.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 31-07-2020 11:52 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 11:42 IST
PSG logo.. Image Credit: ANI

Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Verratti said the club is not yet thinking about the Champion League and are solely focused on the Coupe de la Ligue final against Lyon. "We're happy to play against Lyon, who are a very good team. We know they're talented, and we can expect a good final between two good teams. We're not thinking about Atalanta yet, the most important game is tomorrow's one," the club's official website quoted Verratti as saying.

On July 25, the club won the Coupe de France final against Saint-Etienne by 1-0. During the Lyon clash, PSG will be without the service of Kylian Mbappe, who suffered an injury during the Saint-Etienne game. The club on Monday confirmed that Mbappe will be out of action for "approximately three weeks" after being diagnosed with an ankle sprain.

Verratti said Mbappe is going to work hard to get back 'as soon as possible'. "We were sad for him. When we lifted the trophy, we spared a thought for him. But injuries are part of football. A player like Kylian would be missed by anyone. But he's someone who keeps smiling and is always happy. He's calm and is going to work hard to get back as soon as possible," he said.

PSG will take on Lyon in the Coupe de la Ligue final on Saturday before facing Atalanta in Champions League on August 13. (ANI)

