Left Menu
Development News Edition

Liverpool CEO Peter Moore to step down at end of August

Liverpool on Friday announced that Peter Moore will step down as the club's chief executive officer at the end of August.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 31-07-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 14:20 IST
Liverpool CEO Peter Moore to step down at end of August
Billy Hogan will assume the role of chief executive officer from September 1.. Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool on Friday announced that Peter Moore will step down as the club's chief executive officer at the end of August. "Peter Moore will step down as Liverpool FC's chief executive officer at the end of August, following a successful three-year contract overseeing the club's off-pitch business operations," the club said in a statement.

Moore said he loved 'every minute' of the job at Liverpool. "I've loved every minute of the job here in Liverpool and feel privileged to have moved the club forward on its civic, commercial, and community operations during the last three years. It's been an incredible journey and I'd like to pay tribute to John, Tom, and Mike for giving me the opportunity to lead the business operations at Liverpool," the club's official website quoted Moore as saying.

The club also announced that Billy Hogan, currently managing director and chief commercial officer, will assume the role of the chief executive officer from September 1. "On behalf of all our staff, partners and other stakeholders, I'd like to place on record our thanks to Peter for his leadership during the past three seasons and wish him well on his return to the US with his wife Debbie," said Hogan.

"Having been privileged to work at this club for over eight years, it is truly an honour to take up the role of chief executive officer and continue with the great work that has been done to date across the entire organisation," he added. Liverpool won the 2019-2020 season of the Premier League. The club finished the season with 99 points, 18 points ahead of the second-placed Manchester City. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan artillery kills 15 civilians in Afghanistan, Kabul says, after clashes at closed border

Cross-border artillery fire by Pakistan killed at least 15 civilians in Afghanistan on Thursday, Afghan officials said, prompting Kabul to put its ground and air forces on alert. The artillery fire came after clashes between Pakistani and A...

France, Spain report startling coronavirus hits to economies

France and Spain both reported precipitous and worsening contractions Friday for their coronavirus-battered economies, with the Spanish economy shrinking by 18.5 per cent and the French economy retreating by nearly 14 per cent in the second...

Afghan Army says Pakistan shelling killed 9 people, orders to ready return fire

The Afghan Army has been ordered to prepare for retaliatory fire against the Pakistani military after cross border shelling killing nine Afghan civilians and left 50 others wounded, media reported. According to Afghan broadcaster Tolo News,...

IOC Q1 net profit falls 47 pc to Rs 1,910.84 cr

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd IOC, the nations biggest oil firm, on Friday reported a 47 per cent drop in its June quarter net profit as pandemic outbreak pummelled fuel demand and shrank refining margins. Standalone net profit in April-June q...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020