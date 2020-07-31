Left Menu
Development News Edition

Leading voices to join Delhi Football on Sunil Chhetri's birthday

Leading voices from Indian as well as international football will come together as the sport's Delhi unit celebrates national team captain Sunil Chhetri's birthday on August 3.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 17:51 IST
Leading voices to join Delhi Football on Sunil Chhetri's birthday

Leading voices from Indian as well as international football will come together as the sport's Delhi unit celebrates national team captain Sunil Chhetri's birthday on August 3. Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, All India Football Federation president Praful Patel, FIFA's Sara Booth, who heads the women's football competition for the world body and Asian Football Confederation secretary general Dato Windsor John will be among the dignitaries taking part in a series of virtual panel discussion during the summit.

One of the topics will centre around ways to make the national capital a top football destination. The theme of the summit is 'Making Delhi a Vibrant Football City'.

Chhetri will also attend the summit and share his views. The mega list of 35-plus speakers will also include Hicham El Amrani, former general secretary of the Confederation of African football and top representatives from European football, including the Bundesliga.

While Jagdish Mitra, the Chief Strategy Officer of Tech Mahindra, will speak on the impact of IT on football, Neerav Tomar and Tuhin Mishra, who run celebrity management companies in India, will talk on how sponsors are looking at the game. Delhi Football president Shaji Prabhakaran said: "We are delighted that a host of personalities and prominent voices from the global sports industry will be joining us to make this day very special for football in Delhi. "Sunil Chhetri is joining the summit himself and it great inspiration for us." PTI AH AH SSC SSC

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Law to ban 'inappropriate' dress in Cambodia seen threatening women's freedoms

By Matt Blomberg PHNOM PENH, July 31 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A proposed law that would let Cambodian police fine people deemed to be dressed inappropriately could be used to curtail womens freedoms and reinforce a culture of impunity a...

Hurricane Isaias heads toward Florida with 85 mph winds -Hurricane Center

Heavy rains from Hurricane Isaias could hit Florida late Friday night before the powerful storm moves up the east coast into early next week, the U.S. National Hurricane Center NHC said in its latest advisory.The hurricane, packing maximum ...

Stokes thrives in tough situations and that is why he is a captain's dream: Steve Smith

Ben Stokes intent of wanting to be in the midst of tough situations makes him a player that every captain wants in his team, said Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith about his teams premier all-rounder. While Smith is sincerely hoping tha...

Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednkear, others wish Kiara Advani on 28th birthday

Wishes poured in for actor Kiara Advani as she turned 28 on Friday. Several Bollywood celebrities including actors Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Athiya Shetty, and others took to social media to wish the Kabir Singh actor on her birthday.Alia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020