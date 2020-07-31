Left Menu
Aston Martin Racing Driver Academy retains Akhil Rabindra for upcoming season

31-07-2020
Bengaluru based Akhil Rabindra has been retained by the prestigious Aston Martin Racing (AMR) Driver Academy for the upcoming season following his strong performance in Europe last year. Rabindra, who last year became the only Asian to make it to the AMR Driver Academy, will be among 12 elite drivers from around the world

The drivers will undergo a year of training and assessment with the AMR team in the United Kingdom, according to a media release. At the end of the calendar year, the best performer will land a contract of a junior driver in 2021, with the factory Aston Martin Racing team

"I am extremely excited and delighted to be on the AMR Driver Academy again this year. Last year was a very strong year where I went from strength to strength. This year my focus is to build further on last year's success and get the junior contract at the end of the year," Rabindra said.

