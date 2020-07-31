Soccer-Flamengo appoint Spaniard Torrent as manager

Flamengo have appointed former New York City FC coach Domenec Torrent to replace Jorge Jesus, who returned to Benfica earlier this month, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday. Flamengo did not give any details of the deal but Brazilian media said the 58-year old had signed until the end of 2021.

"I'm very happy to be part of this great nation," he said, referring to the Flamengo support. "We are going to fight to win titles and we'll see each other soon." Torrent, who spent 10 years as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City, coached New York City from June 2018 until November 2019.

Before joining Guardiola at Barca in 2007 he coached three clubs in his homeland Spain. He faces a tough task trying to repeat the success of Jesus, who had a spectacular year winning the Brazilian first division, the Copa Libertadores and the Rio de Janeiro state championship.