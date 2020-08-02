Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plenty of penalties helped Immobile match scoring record

In his last match of the season, Immobile finished off an exchange with Adam Marušić with one touch midway through the first half of a 3-1 loss at Napoli on Saturday. Current Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuaín also scored 36 in 2015-16 while with Napoli, improving by one goal on the previous mark set by Gunnar Nordhal 66 years earlier.

PTI | Rome | Updated: 02-08-2020 11:26 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 11:26 IST
Plenty of penalties helped Immobile match scoring record

Helped by a rule change that led to more penalty kicks, Ciro Immobile matched the record for goals in a Serie A season with 36. In his last match of the season, Immobile finished off an exchange with Adam Marušić with one touch midway through the first half of a 3-1 loss at Napoli on Saturday.

Current Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuaín also scored 36 in 2015-16 while with Napoli, improving by one goal on the previous mark set by Gunnar Nordhal 66 years earlier. However, while Higuaín scored only three of his goals in 2015-16 with penalties, Immobile had 14 penalties this season — around 40 percent of his total goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who finished second on this season's scoring list with 31 to match Juventus' club record, had 12 penalties. The plethora of penalties was a product of a rule calling for involuntary handballs to be whistled as fouls.

The rule is expected to be revised for next season. Immobile also sealed this season's European Golden Shoe award.

Fabián Ruiz, Lorenzo Insigne and Matteo Politano scored for Napoli. The loss saw Lazio finish in fourth place — having trailed leader Juventus by just one point entering the break for the coronavirus pandemic.

INTER SECOND Inter Milan sealed second place with a 2-0 win over high-scoring Atalanta, which hadn't been held to a clean sheet since November. Danilo D'Ambrosio scored with a header and Ashley Young found the target from outside the area in the opening 20 minutes.

Inter finished the season one point behind Juventus, which sealed its record-extending ninth straight title last weekend. Atalanta finished third for the second straight season, four points behind Inter.

RONALDO RESTS Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus strike partner Paulo Dybala were rested in a 3-1 home loss to Roma. After Higuaín's opener, Roma struck back with a goal from Nikola Kalinić and two from Diego Perotti.

Still, it was a celebratory night for Juventus, which received the Serie A trophy after the game inside the empty Allianz Stadium. ZLATAN FOREVER Despite playing only half the season, Zlatan Ibrahimović became the oldest player to score 10 or more goals in a single Serie A season.

At age 38, Ibrahimović played a role in all three of AC Milan's goals in a 3-0 win over Cagliari, including a powerful shot of his own that made it 2-0. Ibrahimović also used his strength to hold off a defender and enable Rafael Leão to shoot from a sharp angle. The ball bounced off the post and rebounded off Ragnar Klavan for an own-goal.

For Milan's final goal, Ibrahimović set up Samu Castillejo. Also, Sampdoria drew 1-1 at already-relegated Brescia. AP SSC SSC

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

UP Governor, Deputy CM condole demise of Minister Kamal Rani

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel conveyed condolences to the family of State Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani Varun who passed away this morning due to COVID-19. The sudden death of Kamal Rani is shocking. She was very active during her st...

Nath to host 'Hanuman Chalisa' recital on Ayodhya event eve

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath will host a recital of Hanuman Chalisa at his residence here on Tuesday, a day before the ground-breaking ceremony for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya. All COVID-19 protocols will be strictly foll...

UP Cabinet minister Kamal Rani dies due to COVID-19

UPs Cabinet minister for Technical Education Kamal Rani Varun succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences here. Kamal Rani is the first minister in Uttar Pradesh to die after contracting c...

Focusing on localisation to de-risk biz from supply chain challenges, forex fluctuations: Toyota

Toyota Kirloskar Motor TKM is looking at enhancing localisation of its products as well as technologies as it aims to de-risk its business from foreign exchange fluctuations as well supply chain challenges, according to a senior company off...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020