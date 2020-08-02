Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Ajax Amsterdam must change style after Ziyech moves to Chelsea - ten Hag

Ajax Amsterdam will have to change their playing style after the sale of Hakim Ziyech to Chelsea and the possibility of up to six others leaving before the new season in the Netherlands starts, coach Erik ten Hag said as they began pre-season training.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 02-08-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 18:59 IST
Soccer-Ajax Amsterdam must change style after Ziyech moves to Chelsea - ten Hag

Ajax Amsterdam will have to change their playing style after the sale of Hakim Ziyech to Chelsea and the possibility of up to six others leaving before the new season in the Netherlands starts, coach Erik ten Hag said as they began pre-season training. Ziyech was one of the key figures when Ajax reached the Champions League semi-final last season and also dominated in the Dutch league, but success for the club has meant their players have been in high demand.

Last season they sold Frenkie de Jong to Barcelona and Matthijs de Ligt to Juventus, and in recent days Joel Veltman has gone to Brighton and Hove Albion and Sven Botman to Lille. It is expected that Andre Onana, Nicolas Tagliafico and Donny van de Beek could also still leave before the new season gets underway next month.

"If you lose players who have had a big influence on the game, the playing style will change," ten Hag told Dutch NOS television on Sunday. "You lack specific qualities. But of course the intentions remain the same. You should always set the bar higher than last season. The challenge is to get even more out of the players who are there now.

"We have put together a selection that is strong. We have two players for each position, except the left-back. We have to see if we can fill it in internally or if we have to look outside," he added. Ajax have signed Brazilian teenage striker Antony, who signed from São Paulo for 15 million euros, but ten Hag said he will need time to adjust.

"He will enter a new league on a new continent with a different language. He has specific qualities and we have to see how that fits with Ajax," the coach added. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra home minister condemns demand for Sushant Singh Rajput death case to be handed over to CBI

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday condemned the demand for Sushant Singh Rajputs death case to be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI. Deshmukh in a tweet said that the Mumbai Police was already investigat...

Take pledge to stand for honour, dignity of women: Prez Kovind on Raksha Bandhan eve

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday greeted citizens on the eve of Raksha Bandhan and asked them to take a pledge to stand for the honour and dignity of women so that they can contribute their best for the nation and society, according to a...

India needs to grow much faster over next decade to become important global player: N K Singh

India needs to grow much faster over the next 10 years with the use of technology and reforms in order to become an important global player, 15th Finance Commission Chairman N K Singh said on Sunday. To achieve the potential growth rate of ...

Bihar flood situation worsens, 53.67 lakh people affected

The flood situation in Bihar worsened on Sunday as water from overflowing rivers inundated fresh areas, while a total of 53.67 lakh people across 14 districts were affected, the Disaster Management Department said here. No fresh casualty wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020