Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Hamilton limps to record British GP win after late puncture

A lucky Lewis Hamilton limped home to a record seventh British Grand Prix victory with his heart in his mouth, a prayer on his lips and three wheels on his car after a last-lap puncture on Sunday. In an astonishing end to a race he had dominated from pole position, the Mercedes driver nursed his stricken car across the finish line to stretch his Formula One world championship lead to 30 points.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-08-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 21:21 IST
Motor racing-Hamilton limps to record British GP win after late puncture
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton (Photo/Mercedes-AMG F1 Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

A lucky Lewis Hamilton limped home to a record seventh British Grand Prix victory with his heart in his mouth, a prayer on his lips and three wheels on his car after a last-lap puncture on Sunday.

In an astonishing end to a race he had dominated from pole position, the Mercedes driver nursed his stricken car across the finish line to stretch his Formula One world championship lead to 30 points. "I have definitely never experienced anything like that on the last lap," said Hamilton after inspecting his barely-attached front left tyre.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished second, but would have won had he not pitted for fresh tyres in a successful late bid to score an extra point for the fastest lap, assuming victory was out of reach. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was third, another surprise for a team struggling for performance.

Hamilton's team mate and closest rival Valtteri Bottas failed to score after also suffering a late puncture and finishing 11th, despite a one-two finish for the pair having looked a nailed-on certainty until late in the race. "Up until that last lap everything was relatively smooth sailing," said the six times world champion of a race with two long safety car periods. "The tyres felt great.

"I heard that his (Bottas's) tyre went and I was just looking at mine and everything seemed fine. The car was still turning no problem... Those last few laps I started to back off and then just down the straight it just deflated. "That was definitely a heart in the mouth kind of feeling...I was just praying to get around and not be too slow. I nearly didn't get around the last few corners. Thank God we did."

The victory was the 87th of Hamilton's F1 career -- leaving him four short of Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's all-time record of 91 -- and his third in a row. It was also probably the luckiest. Verstappen's race engineer summed it up over the team radio to the Dutch driver: "He's a lucky boy.".

Mercedes, chasing a seventh successive title double, have won all four races this season. Australian Daniel Ricciardo was fourth for Renault, ahead of future McLaren team mate Lando Norris, whose own team mate - Carlos Sainz - also had a puncture.

Frenchman Esteban Ocon ensured Renault's double points finish in sixth, with compatriot Pierre Gasly seventh for AlphaTauri and British-based Thai Alexander Albon riding a rollercoaster of a race to eighth place. Canadian Lance Stroll was ninth for Racing Point, and Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel took the final point.

The next round, the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix to mark Silverstone's hosting of the first world championship race in 1950, is at the same circuit next weekend. But it will struggle to match Sunday's sensation. Only 19 of the 20 drivers started, with Racing Point stand-in Nico Hulkenberg failing to make it out of the garage due to power unit problems.

The German was replacing Mexican Sergio Perez, in quarantine after testing positive for the new coronavirus earlier in the week. All the drivers took part before the start in a stance against racism, with Hamilton one of 13 taking a knee as the other seven stood behind.

A World War Two Spitfire fighter plane flew overhead afterwards in a gesture of thanks for Britain's National Health Service.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Suspected Boko Haram militants kill 16 in northern Cameroon

Suspected militants from Islamist group Boko Haram killed at least 16 people and wounded seven early on Sunday in a grenade attack on a camp for displaced people in northern Cameroon, a local official said.The assailants threw a grenade int...

Suicide car bomb, gunmen attack prison in east Afghanistan

A suicide car bomb and multiple gunmen attacked a prison in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, Afghan officials said, killing at least three people and injuring 24 others. The gunbattle between Afghan security forces and insurgents in Jalalabad...

Would like to face Glenn McGrath, says Rohit Sharma

Opening batsman Rohit Sharma on Sunday said that he would like to face Glenn McGrath if provided with an opportunity to play against a bowler from the past. The right-handed batsman picked the Australian when a fan asked him to pick one bow...

Sonia condoles ex-Arunachal governor RD Pradhan's death

Congress president Sonia Gandhi condoled the demise of former Arunachal Pradesh governor R D Pradhan on Sunday and said the country has lost a brilliant and versatile public servant for whom the interest of the nation was always supreme. Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020