Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:30 PM EDT on Sunday, Aug 2

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2020 00:01 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 00:01 IST
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:30 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

AUTO RACING NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Coverage of Sunday afternoon's Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. AUTORACING-NAS-NEW-HAMPSHIRE, Field Level Media

- - - - BASEBALL

Sunday game schedule: Cincinnati at Detroit (Game 1), 12:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 1:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m. Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Cincinnati at Detroit (Game 2), ~3:40 p.m. Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m. - -

Report: Reds' Votto on IL with COVID-19 symptoms The Cincinnati Reds placed Joey Votto on the injured list Sunday after the veteran first baseman self-reported symptoms of the coronavirus, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

- - BASEBALL-MLB-CIN-VOTTO, Field Level Media

Bryant out again with illness; COVID-19 test negative Kris Bryant will be out of the Chicago Cubs lineup for a second straight day Sunday as he fights off a gastrointestinal issue. BASEBALL-MLB-CHC-BRYANT, Field Level Media - -

Mets OF Cespedes AWOL for Sunday's game New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes did not report to the ballpark in time for Sunday's game in Atlanta. BASEBALL-MLB-NYM-CESPEDES, Field Level Media

- - Trout welcomes son, misses fourth game

Reigning American League MVP Mike Trout will be out of the Los Angeles Angels lineup for the fourth straight game on Sunday following the birth of his first child. BASEBALL-MLB-LAA-TROUT-BABY, Field Level Media - -

Zero new positive tests for Marlins or Phillies The Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies both had zero new positive results in their latest round of COVID-19 testing. BASEBALL-MLB-MIA-PHI-TEST-RESULTS, Field Level Media

- - Giants trade OF Hamilton to Mets

The San Francisco Giants traded center fielder Billy Hamilton to the New York Mets on Sunday in exchange for minor league right-hander Jordan Humphreys - -

BASEBALL-MLB-NYM-SF-TRADE, Field Level Media - - - -

COLLEGE BASKETBALL Iowa standout Garza returning for senior season All-American Luka Garza of Iowa is withdrawing from the 2020 NBA Draft and returning to school for his senior season. BASKETBALL-NCAAB-IOWA-GARZA, Field Level Media

- - - - GOLF

WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Coverage of the final round WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis. GOLF-PGA-WGC-STJUDE, Field Level Media - -

LPGA Drive On Championship Coverage of the final round of the LPGA Drive On Championship GOLF-PGA-WGC-STJUDE, Field Level Media

- - PGA Tour -- Barracuda Championship

Final-round coverage of the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, Calif. GOLF-PGA-BARRACUDA, Field Level Media - -

Champions -- Ally Challenge Final-round coverage of the Ally Challenge in Grand Blanc, Mich. GOLF-CHAMP-ALLY-CHALLENGE, Field Level Media

- - - - NBA

Sunday game schedule: Washington vs. Brooklyn, 2 p.m. Portland vs. Boston, 3:30 p.m. San Antonio vs. Memphis, 4 p.m. Sacramento vs. Orlando, 6 p.m. Milwaukee vs. Houston, 8:30 p.m. Dallas vs. Phoenix, 9 p.m. - - - -

NFL Colts add WR Hilton to injury list The Indianapolis Colts announced Sunday that wide receiver T.Y. Hilton will begin training camp on the active/non-football injury list. FOOTBALL-NFL-IND-HILTON, Field Level Media

- - Report: TE LaCosse becomes 8th Patriot to opt out

Tight end Matt LaCosse became the eighth member of the New England Patriots to opt out of the 2020 season, ESPN's Field Yates reported Sunday. - -

FOOTBALL-NFL-NEP-LACOSSE, Field Level Media Steelers' Samuels, Washington added to COVID-19 list The Pittsburgh Steelers added running back Jaylen Samuels and receiver James Washington to the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-PIT-CORONAVIRUS, Field Level Media

- - Browns place WR Landry (hip) on PUP list

The Cleveland Browns placed wide receiver Jarvis Landry on the active/physically unable to perform list, the team announced Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-CLE-LANDRY, Field Level Media - -

Buffalo Bills cornerback E.J. Gaines is opting out of the 2020 season for family reasons. FOOTBALL-NFL-BUF-GAINES, Field Level Media - -

DE McCray second Jaguars defensive player to opt out Jaguars defensive end Lerentee McCray has decided to opt out of the 2020 season, the second Jacksonville player to do so. FOOTBALL-NFL-JAC-MCCRAY, Field Level Media - -

NFL notebook News and notes from around the league. FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, Field Level Media - - - -

NHL Sunday game schedule: Arizona vs. Nashville (Game 1), 2 p.m. Philadelphia vs. Boston, 3 p.m. St. Louis vs. Colorado, 6:30 p.m. Columbus vs. Toronto (Game 1), 8 p.m. Minnesota vs. Vancouver (Game 1), 10:30 p.m.

- - - - TENNIS

Kyrgios skipping U.S. Open, urges players to 'act responsibly' Nick Kyrgios announced he won't play in the U.S. Open in New York, instead saying in a video that he is more concerned about the safety of people around the globe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. TENNIS-ATP-KYRGIOS, Field Level Media - - - -

WNBA Sunday game schedule: Phoenix vs. New York, 1 p.m. Atlanta vs. Indiana, 4 p.m. Dallas vs. Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

- - - - ESPORTS

Sunday event schedule: League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) -- Summer Split League of Legends Pro League (LPL) -- Summer Split (China) League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) NA -- Summer Split Overwatch League, Week 26 - - - -

