Matzek, Braves blank Mets

Tyler Matzek earned his first major-league victory since 2015 as five Atlanta Braves' pitchers combined to shut out the visiting New York Mets, 4-0, on Sunday. It marked the first time since 1987 that New York was shut out while getting at least 10 hits. The Braves scored twice in the third inning against Peterson.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2020 02:05 IST
Tyler Matzek earned his first major-league victory since 2015 as five Atlanta Braves' pitchers combined to shut out the visiting New York Mets, 4-0, on Sunday. Matzek (1-0) was out baseball in 2017 and pitched in an independent league in 2018 before joining the Atlanta minor league system last year. He last pitched in the majors in 2015 with the Colorado Rockies.

The sturdy left-hander struck out four in two innings in relief of starter Kyle Wright for the Braves, who have won five in a row. Wright was wild and pitched only 3 1/3 innings in his second start, surrendering five hits and four walks while throwing 75 pitches. He struck out five and was the beneficiary of some good defensive support.

A.J. Minter (one inning) and Shane Greene (1 2/3 innings) followed Matzek. Closer Mark Melancon worked around a hit and a walk to finish the game in a non-save situation. Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes did not show up for Sunday's game in Atlanta. The team said it did not know his whereabouts.

David Peterson (1-1) took the loss for the Mets. He threw six innings and allowed three runs on five hits while recording a career-high eight strikeouts. The Mets had chances. They outhit the Braves 10-7 but left 13 on base, hit into two double plays and were 1-for-15 with runners in scoring position. It marked the first time since 1987 that New York was shut out while getting at least 10 hits.

The Braves scored twice in the third inning against Peterson. Ronald Acuna Jr. walked with the bases loaded and Freddie Freeman drove in a run with an infield grounder. It is the ninth time in 10 games the Braves have scored first. Atlanta made it 3-0 in the fourth inning on a solo homer by Johan Camargo, his first of the season.

The Braves tacked on an insurance run in the eighth inning when Freeman delivered an RBI single. --Field Level Media

