High-scoring Magic rout Kings, 132-116

Terrence Ross scored 25 points off the bench, Nikola Vucevic posted a double-double of 23 points and 11 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic cruised past the Sacramento Kings, 132-116, in Sunday's seeding game. The Magic (32-35) maintained their half-game lead for the Eastern Conference's No. 7 seed with a commanding performance against the Kings (28-38). Orlando jumped ahead early and extended their lead to double-digits in the first quarter behind Markelle Fultz.

Fultz scored nine of his 14 points in the opening 12 minutes, including a three-quarter-court buzzer-beater. Fultz's heave contributed to the Magic's blistering 55.6 percent shooting effort from behind the 3-point line in the opening frame. Ross shot 5-of-9 from long range, DJ Augustin went 3-of-4 from outside en route to 10 points, Aaron Gordon went 3-of-3 from 3-point range on a 22-point evening. The Magic shot 47.4 percent from deep for the game.

Orlando faced little resistance amid its 3-point barrage, growing its lead to as many as 36 points in the third quarter. Sacramento had a balanced scoring effort with seven Kings scoring in double-figures. Beyond Harry Giles III's 23 points off the bench, however, no one posted more than the 13 points De'Aaron Fox registered. Fox was coming off a career-high 39 points in Friday's loss to San Antonio.

The Magic came into the season restart as the lowest point-per-game scoring offense of the 22 teams in the Orlando-area bubble. Through their first two seeding games, they have scored 260 points. Orlando opened the seeding round on Friday with a 128-118 win over Brooklyn, giving the Magic a narrow lead for the seventh spot in the East. The Nets beat Washington on Sunday, which extends Orlando's lead over the Wizards to 7.5 games.

The Magic avoid a play-in game to qualify for the playoffs if they finish the seeding round with a lead of four games or more. Sacramento remains 3.5 games behind Western Conference eighth-seed Memphis.

