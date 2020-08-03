Left Menu
Development News Edition

Squash players resume training in Chennai, access to cricket facilities remains out of bounds

Meanwhile, cricketers will have to wait longer to to train as the authorities have yet to give the nod. The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has written to the Chennai Corporation, requesting permission to open grounds or at least the M A Chidambaram (MAC) stadium in the city, for practice.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-08-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 17:29 IST
Squash players resume training in Chennai, access to cricket facilities remains out of bounds

India's top woman squash player Joshna Chinappa on Monday resumed training at the ISA courts here after facilities reopened after being closed for almost five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Training at the Indian Squash Academy (ISA) resumed for its elite athletes with SOPs laid out by the Tamil Nadu government/Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, a press release from national federation SRFI said.

Apart from Joshna, the others who practised at the ISA were Velavan Senthilkumar, Abhay Singh and Aditya Raghavan. "The players were delighted to get back on court after so long... all the safety protocols were followed," SRFI secretary general and former national coach Cyrus Poncha told PTI.

As many as 15 players trained on Monday and only players were allowed to come to the venue and not their family members, said Poncha. "Everything will be done in a phased manner and will be controlled," Poncha said, adding that only players above the age of 15 years are allowed to train. Meanwhile, cricketers will have to wait longer to to train as the authorities have yet to give the nod.

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has written to the Chennai Corporation, requesting permission to open grounds or at least the M A Chidambaram (MAC) stadium in the city, for practice. TNCA honorary secretary R S Ramasaamy told PTI: "We have written to the Corporation seeking permission to open grounds or the MAC. There are plans to meet the Commissioner of the city civic body soon to obtain the nod needed for it." If the Corporation gives the go-ahead to open grounds, international and state cricketers from the state will be allowed to use the nets at the MAC. The Tamil Nadu government has extended the lockdown to control the spread of COVID-19 till August 31 with some relaxations and had recently allowed stadiums to reopen without spectators.

Tennis players including Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Sasikumar Mukund and the others have been training at the SDAT Nungambakkam stadium here following all the safety protocols, a top TNTA official said..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Ahmedabad Jains give 24 kg of silver bricks for Ram temple

The Jain community of Ahmedabad gave 24 kilograms of silver bricks for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Jain saints presented the silver bricks to representatives of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS and Vishwa Hindu Parishad VH...

R61m disbursed to beneficiaries in creative, sport sectors

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has, through its COVID-19 Relief Fund, disbursed R61 million to beneficiaries in the creative and sports sectors.Addressing a virtual media briefing on Monday, the Minister of Sport, Arts and Cultur...

Proud to have a brother from whom I learnt value of 'love, truth and patience': Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said she is proud to have a brother like Rahul Gandhi from whom she has learnt the value of love, truth and patience. She said this as she greeted countrymen on the occasion of Raks...

Ravi Shankar Prasad to undergo home isolation

Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said he will undergo a few days of home isolation as he met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Friends Im absolutely fine. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020