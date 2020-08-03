Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-CAS rules that forward Ali is eligible to play for Qatar

Qatar forward Almoez Ali, topscorer in last year's Asian Cup with a record nine goals, is eligible to play for them, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled on Monday as it dismissed an appeal by the United Arab Emirates.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2020 23:30 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 23:30 IST
Soccer-CAS rules that forward Ali is eligible to play for Qatar

Qatar forward Almoez Ali, topscorer in last year's Asian Cup with a record nine goals, is eligible to play for them, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled on Monday as it dismissed an appeal by the United Arab Emirates. After a 4-0 semi-final defeat to Qatar at the tournament, the UAE football federation protested that Sudan-born Ali was ineligible and that the match should be awarded to them.

However, CAS said in a statement that it was satisfied that Ali's mother was born in Qatar, making him eligible to play for them under FIFA rules. "The CAS panel was comfortably satisfied that the player is a Qatari national who never represented another national association and that he has other ties to his new country Qatar, notably that his biological mother was born in Qatar," it said.

Ali, who graduated from Qatar’s Aspire Academy, is expected to lead Qatar's attack again when the Asian champions host the World Cup in 2022 which will also be their debut at the finals. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

TRENDING

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

NZAVS launches campaign to tackle harmful uses of animals in science

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

Health News Roundup: China reports 43 new coronavirus cases; India reports 52,972 new coronavirus infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi: Man poses as cop, files false robbery complaint to settle scores; held

A 25-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly posing as a police inspector, thrashing a group of people he got into an argument with over lane driving, and lodging a false robbery case against them to take revenge, police said on Monday...

Trump signs executive order against hiring H1B visa holders for federal contracts

In a huge blow to Indian IT professionals eyeing the US job market, President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order preventing federal agencies from contracting or subcontracting foreign workers -- mainly those on H-1B visa -- fr...

WRAPUP 2-Trump: U.S. should get 'substantial portion' of TikTok operations sale price

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday the U.S. government should get a substantial portion of the sales price of the U.S. operations of TikTok and warned he will ban the service in the United States on September 15 without a sale. The tur...

Odisha's COVID death toll climbs to 207 with 10 more

The death toll due to COVID- 19 in Odisha crossed the 200-mark on Monday with 10 more fatalities taking the total to 207, a Health Department official said. At least 1,384 more people have tested positive for the disease, pushing the tally ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020