Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maple Leafs look to ignite offense vs. Blue Jackets

"They're a good offensive team and it's certainly a point of emphasis, as far as how we play in our end zone," Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said. I thought we played a good enough game to win today, but obviously you can't win when you don't score." This is the first NHL playoff experience as coach for Keefe, who replaced Mike Babcock in November.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2020 03:59 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 03:59 IST
Maple Leafs look to ignite offense vs. Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets played their trademark defensive game in the opener of the best-of-five Eastern Conference qualifying series on Sunday night. Now, it is up to the eighth-seeded Maple Leafs to do their thing on Tuesday in Game 2 against the ninth-seeded Blue Jackets in Toronto.

The Blue Jackets play with a structured defense, while the Maple Leafs' game is to score goals. "Obviously, they did what they do best and what we were prepared for," Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said of the 2-0 loss on Sunday. "We knew it was going to be difficult. Now we go out on the ice and you feel it. ... I thought we did have some chances to get more than what we got on the scoreboard, but it didn't fall in for us, it fell in for them."

In shutting down the Maple Leafs on Sunday, the Blue Jackets also had a 35-28 advantage in shots on goal. Cam Atkinson scored the game-winner at 1:05 of the third period and Alexander Wennberg found the empty net to seal the win. Joonas Korpisalo turned aside all 28 shots he faced in his first postseason start.

Both Korpisalo and Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen made good saves. Most notably, Korpisalo made a superb glove save on a shot from the slot by Auston Matthews late in the second period. "They're a good offensive team and it's certainly a point of emphasis, as far as how we play in our end zone," Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said. "I thought we played in spurts through a lot of the game. Third period, especially when we have the lead, it just seems like there's more concentration on being in the right positions."

The Maple Leafs technically are considered the home team in the first two contests, giving them the last line change again Tuesday. "It's a very tight game, it's a good hockey team," Keefe said. "It's two teams that were tight together in the standings, two teams that are very competitive. I thought we played a good enough game to win today, but obviously you can't win when you don't score."

This is the first NHL playoff experience as coach for Keefe, who replaced Mike Babcock in November. Tortorella coached the Tampa Bay Lightning to a Stanley Cup championship in 2004. He also engineered a sweep in the first round last season of the Lightning, who were a heavy favorite after compiling the best regular-season record.

Not only did the disciplined Blue Jackets throttle Toronto's high-octane attack, they took only one penalty while having two power plays of their own. "We didn't get anything from anyone today, we only generated one power play," Keefe said. "All those types of things make it harder than it needs to be, but we expected it to be hard, we expected it to be uncomfortable."

The Blue Jackets have won their first game of the playoffs on the road for three straight seasons, including 2018 against the Washington Capitals and last season against Tampa Bay. "It's just a matter of us playing as a group and we did a good job of trying to not give them too many odd-man rushes," said defenseman David Savard, who led the Blue Jackets with five blocked shots and assisted on Atkinson's goal.

"We've just got to play as a team, and if we keep playing like this we'll give ourselves a chance to win every night." --Field Level Media

TRENDING

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

Health News Roundup: China reports 43 new coronavirus cases; India reports 52,972 new coronavirus infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump: U.S. should get 'substantial portion' of TikTok operations sale price

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday the U.S. government should get a substantial portion of the sales price of the U.S. operations of popular short-video app TikTok and warned he will ban the service in the United States on Sept. 15 wit...

Manhattan DA probing Trump and his business over more than 'hush-money' payments

Manhattans district attorney on Monday suggested a grand jury subpoena for U.S. President Donald Trumps tax returns was part of an investigation of possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump Organization, including alle...

Tatum, Celtics set to fend off Heat

The evolution of Jayson Tatum continues, and thats good news for his Boston Celtics. Tatum, the third overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, has increased his scoring average in each of his three seasons from 13.9 to 15.7 to 23.4.But his assis...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares set to gain after manufacturing data, tech stocks boost

Asian shares were on track to open higher on Tuesday, after strong manufacturing data and gains in tech stocks boosted global equities and the U.S. dollar overnight. Hong Kong futures were up 0.65 and Nikkei futures were above the Nikkei 22...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020