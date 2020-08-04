AIFF is ready to provide its expertise to Football Delhi, says Kushal Das

Left Menu
All India Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary Kushal Das has said the apex body is ready to "provide guidance" to its Delhi state unit and take it to its "rightful place". The strategic plan needs to be developed after engaging with all stakeholders, and AIFF is ready to provide guidance on this," the general secretary said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 16:43 IST
All India Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary Kushal Das has said the apex body is ready to "provide guidance" to its Delhi state unit and take it to its "rightful place". He assured help to Football Delhi during an event organised to mark Indian captain Sunil Chhetri's 36th birthday on Monday.

Speaking in the virtual meet, Das urged Football Delhi to come up with a strategy including vision and specific goals for short and long term. He felt that "such a document will help Football Delhi to raise resources from Government and prospective sponsors".

"It is impossible to develop football without proper resources. The strategic plan needs to be developed after engaging with all stakeholders, and AIFF is ready to provide guidance on this," the general secretary said. "Football Delhi is at a very advantageous position. The AIFF Headquarters is barely an hour's drive away. AIFF organises nearly 1500 matches across the country through its League and Competitions department every season, and over 30000 Golden Baby Leagues through the league operators," Das informed.

"The technical director who overseas grassroots, youth development and coach education is also based at the Football House, and it would be immensely beneficial for Football Delhi to take advantage of this knowledge bank," he opined. Das complimented Football Delhi president Shaji Prabhakaran and his team for trying to bring in changes, and hoped that with guidance from AIFF, football in Delhi can be revived.

He also wished Chhetri on his birthday and remarked on a lighter note: "I wish Sunil a very happy 26th birthday. Even though he says he is 36, looking at his fitness, commitment and agility on the field, I am sure he is only 26." PTI AH AH ATK ATK.

