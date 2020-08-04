Left Menu
Veteran Molina among Cardinals to test positive for COVID-19

Major League Baseball on Monday postponed St. Louis' four-game series with the Detroit Tigers after 13 members of the Cardinals organization, including six staff members, tested positive for COVID-19. The Cardinals are tentatively scheduled to resume play Friday in St. Louis against the Chicago Cubs.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-08-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 22:31 IST
Veteran Molina among Cardinals to test positive for COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Nine-time All-Star catcher Yadier Molina is among seven St. Louis Cardinals to test positive for COVID-19. With the players' permission, the team released the identities of six of the players on Tuesday. The others are infielders Paul DeJong, Edmundo Sosa and Rangel Ravelo, along with pitchers Junior Fernandez and Kodi Whitley.

"I am saddened to have tested positive for COVID-19, even after adhering to safety guidelines that were put in place," Molina, 38, said. "I will do everything within my power to return as soon as possible for Cardinals fans, the city of St. Louis and my teammates. As I recover, I request that you please respect my privacy and family in my absence from the team." DeJong also issued a statement.

"I am disappointed to share that I have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, even though I followed team protocols," the 27-year-old said. "I will approach my healing as I do all other things in my life -- with education, commitment, and persistence. I look forward to re-joining the team soon and ask that you respect my privacy at this time." Major League Baseball on Monday postponed St. Louis' four-game series with the Detroit Tigers after 13 members of the Cardinals organization, including six staff members, tested positive for COVID-19.

The Cardinals are tentatively scheduled to resume play Friday in St. Louis against the Chicago Cubs. They have not played since July 29, also missing four games in Milwaukee against the Brewers.

