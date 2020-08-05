Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cubs top Royals for 5th straight win

Jason Heyward and Jason Kipnis each hit two-run home runs, Willson Contreras hit a solo shot, and the Chicago Cubs held on for a 5-4 win over the visiting Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night. The Cubs won the World Series that season. Right-hander Kyle Hendricks (2-1) posted his second quality start in three outings for Chicago, which is 7-1 at Wrigley Field this season.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 08:53 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 08:53 IST
Cubs top Royals for 5th straight win

Jason Heyward and Jason Kipnis each hit two-run home runs, Willson Contreras hit a solo shot, and the Chicago Cubs held on for a 5-4 win over the visiting Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night. Chicago won its fifth consecutive game and improved to 9-2 overall -- its best start after 11 games since starting the 2016 season 9-2. The Cubs won the World Series that season.

Right-hander Kyle Hendricks (2-1) posted his second quality start in three outings for Chicago, which is 7-1 at Wrigley Field this season. He limited the Royals to two runs on seven hits in seven innings, walking none and striking out three. Royals right-hander Brady Singer (0-1) took his first career loss on his 24th birthday. The team's 2018 first-round pick out of the University of Florida gave up four runs on five hits in five innings. He walked two and struck out eight.

It was Singer's third start of his debut season. The eight strikeouts marked the most of his young career. Kansas City opened the scoring in the second inning when Salvador Perez doubled, advanced to third on an infield single by Ryan McBroom and scored on a single by Adalberto Mondesi.

Chicago quickly responded in the bottom of the second to grab a 2-1 advantage. Contreras singled to left field before Heyward ripped an inside pitch over the wall in right field for his first homer of the season. In the fourth, the Cubs increased their lead to 4-1. Heyward knocked a one-out single to right field, and Kipnis followed two batters later with a 423-foot shot to right-center field. It was Kipnis' second homer in five games.

A sacrifice fly by Jorge Soler in the fifth drew the Royals within 4-2. Contreras provided the Cubs with insurance in the eighth on a solo blast, his second homer of the season.

The Royals rallied for two runs in the ninth to pull within 5-4. Alex Gordon and Maikel Franco each drove in a run, with both runs attributed to struggling Cubs reliever Craig Kimbrel, before southpaw Kyle Ryan retired Bubba Starling to end the game and earn his first career save. After two games in Chicago, both teams now will head to Kansas City for a pair of games at Kauffman Stadium.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

UN SG Guterres expresses deepest condolences to victims of "horrific" Beirut explosions

The United Nations said it is actively assisting in the response to the horrific explosions that ripped through the port area of Beirut, as Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims ...

China stocks rise as economic rebound hopes stay intact

China stocks rose marginally on Wednesday as investor confidence in the countrys economic upswing stayed intact, though a drop in financials tamed the broader markets strength. At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.4 at...

US Representative Clay ousted in Democratic primary by progressive Cori Bush -New York Times

Long-time U.S. Representative William Lacy Clay was ousted on Tuesday by progressive challenger Cori Bush in the Missouri Democratic primary, the New York Times said.Bush was endorsed by the Justice Democrats, the same left-wing group that ...

Andhra govt to supply 39 lakh school kits to children

As many as 39 lakh school-going children across Andhra Pradesh will be given school kits consisting of bags, uniforms, books and other supplies under the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka scheme, a statement from the Chief Ministers Office informed on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020