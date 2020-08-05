NBA roundup: Doncic, Mavs nip Kings in OT

Luka Doncic capped a 34-point, 20-rebound, 12-assist triple-double with an inside basket to break a tie with 1:57 remaining in overtime Tuesday afternoon as the Dallas Mavericks outlasted the Sacramento Kings for a 114-110 victory at HP Field House inside the NBA bubble near Orlando. Tim Hardaway Jr. had six of his 22 points in the extra session, helping the Mavericks win for the first time in three tries since the NBA restart. De'Aaron Fox went for a team-high 28 points for the Kings, who fell to the brink of elimination in the Western Conference playoff race with a third straight defeat since the restart.

Doncic's triple-double was his league-leading 16th of the season, while his 20 rebounds were a career-high, eclipsing his previous best of 18 set against New Orleans in December. Kristaps Porzingis matched Hardaway with 22 points, while Dorian Finney-Smith collected a career-high 16 rebounds to complement 16 points. A Buddy Hield 3-pointer gave Sacramento a 102-99 lead with 3:30 left in overtime before Hardaway was fouled on a 3-point attempt and converted three straight free throws for the game's final tie at 102-all. Doncic then connected on his go-ahead hoop, and Maxi Kleber then hit a 3-pointer with 1:22 to go, propelling the Mavericks to the win.

Brooklyn Nets 119 - Milwaukee Bucks 116 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot scored a career-high 26 points and hit two clutch 3-pointers down the stretch to help Brooklyn pull out the win over Milwaukee.

Luwawu-Cabarrot hit 8 of 12 from the field and made five 3-pointers. Garrett Temple added 19 for the Nets, who played without Jarrett Allen (rest), Joe Harris (lower back/right hamstring) and Caris LeVert (left thigh contusion). Brooklyn also lost Jamal Crawford early in the second due to a left hamstring injury after he played six minutes. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 16 points and rested for the second half in a predetermined move by Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer, who also rested Khris Middleton in the second half. Kyle Korver added 13 as Milwaukee lost for the sixth time in eight games dating to March 1.

Phoenix Suns 117 - Los Angeles Clippers 115 Devin Booker's buzzer-beating, turnaround jumper as time expired capped a 35-point effort, and Phoenix won its third straight to open the bubble restart, knocking off Los Angeles.

Cameron Payne finished with 12 points off the bench and was one of five Suns to score in double figures. Deandre Ayton scored 19 points to go with seven rebounds and four assists, and Ricky Rubio added 18 points and four assists. The Clippers shot a dismal 8 of 29 from long range. Kawhi Leonard went 2 of 4 from outside en route to a team-high 27 points, and JaMychal Green shot 2 of 4 beyond the arc for 10 points. No other Clipper made more than one 3-pointer. Paul George, whose 23 points were second on the team, finished 1 of 7 from behind the 3-point arc and 6 of 17 from the floor in total.

Portland Trail Blazers 110 - Houston Rockets 102 Damian Lillard registered 21 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to help Portland post a victory over Houston.

CJ McCollum contributed 20 points and seven rebounds, and Jusuf Nurkic added 18 points, 19 rebounds and three blocked shots for the Trail Blazers, who moved within 1 1/2 games of the eighth-place Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference race. James Harden recorded 23 points and nine assists for the Rockets, who are tied with the Utah Jazz for the fourth-best record in the West. Russell Westbrook tallied 15 points as his streak of consecutive 20-point performances ended at 36.

Indiana Pacers 120 - Orlando Magic 109 T.J. Warren made his first eight field-goal attempts on his way to 32 points, and Indiana led Orlando wire to wire.

Warren continued his red-hot scoring touch since the season restarted from the COVID-19 hiatus. He has 119 points over three games, which ties a franchise record, and Indiana remains perfect since the restart. Myles Turner added 21 points, and Victor Oladipo chipped in 13 points in his return to the lineup after a scheduled rest on Monday. Nikola Vucevic led the Magic with 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Aaron Gordon added 20 points, and Terrance Ross delivered his second 20-plus-point effort in as many games off the bench with 20 -- all of which came in the second half.

Miami Heat 112 - Boston Celtics 106 Bam Adebayo produced a double-double with 21 points and a game-high 12 rebounds to lead Miami to a win over Boston. The Heat played without leading scorer Jimmy Butler, who sat out due to a sore right ankle, but Miami improved to 6-6 without him.

Miami also got 21 points from Duncan Robinson and 20 from reserve point guard Goran Dragic. However, Dragic left the game with five seconds left due to a left ankle injury. Ex-Celtics center Kelly Olynyk added 15 points, a game-high eight assists and six rebounds while starting in place of Butler. The Celtics got 23 points and seven rebounds from Jayson Tatum plus 18 points and team-high 10 rebounds from Jaylen Brown.

