Sports News Roundup: Doncic dominates as Mavs clip Kings in overtime; Nadal to skip U.S. Open due to COVID-19 concerns and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Doncic dominates as Mavs clip Kings in overtime

Luka Doncic capped a 34-point, 20-rebound, 12-assist triple-double with a basket inside to break a tie with 1:57 remaining in overtime Tuesday afternoon as the Dallas Mavericks outlasted the Sacramento Kings for a 114-110 victory. Tim Hardaway Jr. had six of his 22 points in the extra session, helping the Mavericks (41-29) win for the first time in three tries in the NBA bubble.

Martic advances in Palermo, Vondrousova ousted by qualifier Juvan

The top seeds at the Palermo Ladies Open had a day of mixed fortunes as Croatia's Petra Martic advanced in straight sets, while second seed Marketa Vondrousova was ousted by Slovenian qualifier Kaja Juvan in the first round on Tuesday. Martic beat rusty Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck 6-0 6-3 in her first match back on the tour in five months after the novel coronavirus pandemic suspended tennis worldwide, wrapping up the contest in 65 minutes with four breaks of serve.

Field of Dreams game falls victim to COVID-19 pandemic

Major League Baseball's "Field of Dreams" game, scheduled to be played on Aug. 13, has been postponed until next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MLB said on Tuesday. The game between the Chicago White Sox and St Louis Cardinals to be played on a ball diamond cut from the Dyersville, Iowa cornfields adjacent to the site of the whimsical 1989 Hollywood baseball film, will now become part of the MLB's 2021 regular season.

Nadal to skip U.S. Open due to COVID-19 concerns, entries announced

World number two Rafa Nadal confirmed on Tuesday that he will not defend his U.S. Open crown this year at Flushing Meadows as organizers released the singles entry list for the Grand Slam. Spain's Nadal had said in June that he had reservations about traveling to the U.S. amid the COVID-19 pandemic and he joins women's world number one Australian Ash Barty in skipping the tournament due to COVID-19 concerns.

No fans at Indy 500 as COVID-19 cases surge in Indiana

The Indianapolis 500 will not have any spectators in attendance after the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) reversed direction on Tuesday, having originally planned for close to 100,000 fans at the race which has been rescheduled for later this month. With the COVID-19 pandemic raging in several regions of the United States and having already claimed over 150,000 lives, IMS said it was an abundance of caution that prompted them to abandon efforts to have fans at the Aug. 23 event.

Tiger, McIlroy and Thomas grouped together at PGA Championship

Two former world number ones will play alongside the game's freshly crowned top player when Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas go out as a group in the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park this week. Woods, who has played once since the PGA Tour resumed in June, is seeking his 16th major and fifth PGA Championship title but the 44-year-old is an underdog given concerns about how his surgically repaired back will react to the cool San Francisco weather.

MLB roundup: Braves fall to Mets, lose Soroka for season

New York ace Jacob deGrom picked up his first victory on Monday as the visiting Mets defeated the Atlanta Braves 7-2 to end their five-game losing streak. DeGrom, the two-time defending Cy Young winner, worked six innings and allowed two runs on five hits and one walk. He struck out a season-high 10 batters, the 42nd time in his career he's had double-digit strikeouts. Only Nolan Ryan (46) had more through his first 173 career games than deGrom.

Koepka brimming with confidence ahead of title defence

A confident Brooks Koepka said on Tuesday he had ironed out the kinks that hindered his game earlier this year and added that he will claim a third consecutive PGA Championship this week if he plays at the level he is capable of. Koepka would become the only player to hoist the Wanamaker Trophy three years in a row since the tournament switched from being a matchplay event to a stroke play event in 1958.

Players must decide by Thursday whether to opt out of season

National Football League (NFL) players have until 4 p.m. ET on Thursday to decide whether they will opt out of the new season, a source with knowledge of the matter confirmed to Reuters on Monday. The NFL's 2020 campaign kicks off on Sept. 10, with enhanced measures in place to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus, but numerous players have already chosen to opt-out citing safety concerns.

NFL: Lions remove Stafford from COVID-19 list after 'false positive'

The Detroit Lions removed quarterback Matthew Stafford from the COVID-19 reserve list and placed him on the active roster on Tuesday after confirming his test result was a false positive. The 32-year-old had been placed on the list last week, implying he had either tested positive for COVID-19 or been in close contact with someone who had contracted the virus.