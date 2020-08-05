Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL teams want 3-day quarantine in UAE instead of six, downtime and contactless food delivery

"Most players have not had much game time in the last 6 months and are looking forward to as much practice as possible," the official said. "...Subject to the advice of medical professionals, can we consider allowing players to practice by staying in the bubble, with 3 days of quarantining instead of 6 days?" read one of the points in a note from the franchises which will be discussed in the meeting.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 11:41 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 11:41 IST
IPL teams want 3-day quarantine in UAE instead of six, downtime and contactless food delivery

The IPL teams want a three-day quarantine for their players arriving in the UAE instead of the six days mentioned in the BCCI draft SOP and have also sought the board's permission to organise team and family dinners with "adequate" advanced notice. These points, along with their request to have food ordered from outside via contactless deliveries to the hotel, will be discussed in the team owners' meeting with IPL officials on Wednesday evening, a BCCI official told PTI.

As per the existing BCCI SOP which can be tweaked, the players and support staff will be tested on day 1, day 3 and day 6 of their quarantine in the UAE and after clearing that, they will be allowed to train. After this, they will be tested every fifth day during the 53-day event beginning September 19. "Most players have not had much game time in the last 6 months and are looking forward to as much practice as possible," the official said.

"...Subject to the advice of medical professionals, can we consider allowing players to practice by staying in the bubble, with 3 days of quarantining instead of 6 days?" read one of the points in a note from the franchises which will be discussed in the meeting. The BCCI has told the teams to leave for UAE not before August 20 though some of the teams, including CSK, wanted to leave early. "Can teams be allowed to arrive anytime post August 15, instead of August 20 as mentioned to accommodate the quarantine period and still have enough time for practice and preparations of players?" read the note. As per the BCCI SOP, the families of players and team owners too will have to stay in a bio-secure environment during the IPL. The teams want the BCCI to review that too.

"Currently the SOP suggests that they cannot interact with the squad, unless they are a part of the bubble. Owners will not be able to spend 3 months in a bubble. "Therefore, are there any specific protocols based medical advice which can be considered for infrequent interactions with owners and families?" During the quarantine in the UAE, players will not be even allowed to interact with other team members and can only do so after clearing at least three COVID-19 tests. Teams will be staying at separate hotels and since it is a long tournament, they want the players to unwind by playing golf and attending team and family dinners. "One big area of concern is the wellbeing of the players as they stay in a bubble for 80+ days. The pressures of competitive sport do not make it any easier.

"We understand protocol and bubble strategy from the England versus West Indies series included activities such as golf, visits to specific restaurants and visits to some pre-determined places. Can IPL consider this with advice of medical professionals?" the note read. "Can the IPL also consider allowing food orders from designated delivery outlets using contactless deliveries to the hotel," the note added.

Teams have also sought clarity on whether players will be allowed to fulfil commercial commitments towards their respective teams by being part of "shoots and meet and greets". They also want early on-boarding of players coming in from the Caribbean Premier League and the bilateral series between England and Australia which concludes on September 16. "CPL concludes on September 10 and the bilateral series between England and Australia concludes on September 16. "These two events account for nearly 25 players participating in IPL. Subject to the guidance of medical professionals', can we consider early on-boarding of these players?" read another question.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Pirates turn to Williams hoping to cool scorching Twins

The Pittsburgh Pirates will turn to right-hander Trevor Williams to try and snap a six-game losing streak when they begin a five-game homestand on Wednesday night against Nelson Cruz and the red-hot Minnesota Twins. The Pirates own baseball...

RSS, like-minded organisations worked nearly 30 years for fulfilment of temple construction resolve: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

RSS, like-minded organisations worked nearly 30 years for fulfilment of temple construction resolve RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat....

Bombay HC adjourns hearing on plea seeking CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput case

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday adjourned to Friday hearing on a public interest litigation PIL seeking directions for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. A division bench of C...

Italian yields hit five-month lows; spreads tighten

Italian government bond yields hit five-month lows on Wednesday, after U.S. Treasury yields fell to new lows, indicating uncertainty about an economic recovery from coronavirus.U.S. Treasury yields sank overnight as doubts grew about an eco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020