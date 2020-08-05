Left Menu
Development News Edition

Happy to resume full-fledged gym session: PV Sindhu

Indian badminton player PV Sindhu on Wednesday expressed elation over being able to resume "full-fledged gym session".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 16:29 IST
Happy to resume full-fledged gym session: PV Sindhu
PV Sindhu (Photo/ PV Sindhu Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Indian badminton player PV Sindhu on Wednesday expressed elation over being able to resume "full-fledged gym session". Sindhu took to Twitter and wrote, "Happy to resume full fledge gym session after a long time..... feelsgreat#gymsession."

The coronavirus pandemic had a huge toll on sports across the globe, with several events being either postponed or cancelled. The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on July 29 cancelled four tournaments, including Taipei Open 2020 and Korea Open, due to the virus. The two other tournaments cancelled were China Open and Japan Open, scheduled for the second half of September.

The Home Ministry on July 29 issued 'Unlock 3' guidelines, removing restrictions on the movement of individuals during the night (night curfew) and allowing Yoga institutes and gymnasiums to open from August 5 while schools, metro and cinema halls will continue to remain closed. The ministry had said that lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones till August 31 and schools, colleges, coaching institutions and cinema halls will remain closed till the end of August.

According to the new guidelines, metro rail, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls, social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations will continue to remain prohibited. Dates for the opening of these will be decided separately based on the assessment of the situation, the ministry had said in a release.

States and UTs, based on their assessment of the situation, may prohibit certain activities outside the containment zones, or impose such restrictions as deemed necessary. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

HC directs DU to provide scribes to visually impaired students at CSCs for online exams

The Delhi High Court Wednesday directed Delhi University to provide writers for visually impaired students at common service centres CSCs for online Open Book Examinations OBE for final year undergraduate courses, if they have opted for one...

Sushant Singh Rajput's father wanted person named Miranda in custody: Mumbai DCP

Clearing the air on reports of actor Sushant Singh Rajputs father sending him Whatsapp messages on February 25 about threat to his sons life, Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police DCP Paramjit S Dahiya on Wednesday said he did not receive an...

Trump says he will 'probably' give Republican nomination speech from White House

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will probably give his Republican presidential nomination speech live from the White House, although the plans have not been confirmed yet. Were thinking about it. Were thinking about doing i...

Initial investigations point to negligence as cause of Beirut blast, source says

Initial investigations into the Beirut port blast indicate years of inaction and negligence over the storage of highly explosive material caused the explosion that killed more than 100 people, an official source familiar with the findings s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020