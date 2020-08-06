Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Sanchez has signed three-year deal with Inter, says club CEO Marotta

Inter Milan have agreed to sign Alexis Sanchez from Manchester United on a permanent three-year deal, the Serie A club's CEO Giuseppe Marotta said on Wednesday. Sanchez joined Inter on loan at the start of the 2019-20 season following a disappointing spell at United where he scored just five goals in 45 matches.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2020 03:58 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 03:58 IST
Soccer-Sanchez has signed three-year deal with Inter, says club CEO Marotta

Inter Milan have agreed to sign Alexis Sanchez from Manchester United on a permanent three-year deal, the Serie A club's CEO Giuseppe Marotta said on Wednesday.

Sanchez joined Inter on loan at the start of the 2019-20 season following a disappointing spell at United where he scored just five goals in 45 matches. Although the Chilean scored only four league goals this season, he seems to have rediscovered his touch in Italy where he topped the club's charts with eight assists as Antonio Conte's Inter finished runners-up behind Juventus.

"It will be official tomorrow (Thursday) in the morning," Marotta told Sky Sports https://sport.sky.it/calcio/europa-league/2020/08/05/inter-marotta-intervista. "The player is completely ours and we have a three-year contract with him. We think he can be a full member of our squad." The transfer will also allow Sanchez to play in the rest of Inter's Europa League campaign after they advanced to the quarter-finals on Wednesday with a 2-0 win over Spanish side Getafe in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Speaking after United's Europa League win over LASK on Wednesday, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that Sanchez was leaving the Old Trafford club for Italy. "...I can confirm that (Sanchez is going). Alexis has had a good time over there (on loan at Inter) and he's a good player, so we wish him all the best," he told BT Sport.

TRENDING

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Entertainment News Roundup: Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi; Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

World Bank says ready to mobilize financing for Lebanon blast recovery

The World Bank Group said on Wednesday it stands ready to assess Lebanons damage and needs after a devastating Beirut port explosion and will work to help mobilize public and private financing for reconstruction and recovery. The World Bank...

Police: 3 teens inadvertently jump wall into Mar-a-Lago

Three teenagers fleeing police while carrying a semiautomatic gun in a backpack jumped a wall at President Donald Trumps Mar-a-Lago resort, but probably didnt know thats where they were, authorities have said. Palm Beach Police spokesman Mi...

U.S. steps up campaign to purge 'untrusted' Chinese apps

The Trump administration said on Wednesday it was stepping up efforts to purge untrusted Chinese apps from U.S. digital networks and called the Chinese-owned short-video app TikTok and messenger app WeChat significant threats. U.S. Secretar...

Porter, Jokic too much as Nuggets roar past Spurs

Michael Porter Jr. scored 30 points and pulled down a career-high 15 rebounds, and Nikola Jokic added 25 points and 11 assists as the Denver Nuggets defeated the San Antonio Spurs 132-126 on Wednesday afternoon at the VISA Athletic Center n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020