Marlins blank Orioles for second straight shutout

The Marlins, who recently have moved 18 players to the COVID-19 inactive list, are 4-1, which is first in the National League East in win percentage. Forced to postpone eight straight games over the past two weeks due to the outbreak, Miami played without five Opening Day starters: catcher Jorge Alfaro; second baseman Isan Diaz (who opted out of the season); shortstop Miguel Rojas; right fielder Harold Ramirez; and DH Garrett Cooper.

Updated: 06-08-2020 09:54 IST
Brian Anderson slugged a home run, and four pitchers combined on a shutout as the short-handed Miami Marlins defeated the host Baltimore Orioles 1-0 on Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader. The Marlins, who recently have moved 18 players to the COVID-19 inactive list, are 4-1, which is first in the National League East in win percentage.

Forced to postpone eight straight games over the past two weeks due to the outbreak, Miami played without five Opening Day starters: catcher Jorge Alfaro; second baseman Isan Diaz (who opted out of the season); shortstop Miguel Rojas; right fielder Harold Ramirez; and DH Garrett Cooper. The Marlins also have 10 pitchers placed on the injured list. Even so, Marlins starter Elieser Hernandez, who made his 2020 debut, had a no-hitter through 4 1/3 innings before it was ruined by Chance Sisco's ground-rule double that was fair by two feet down the left-line.

Hernandez left when pinch-hitter Pedro Severino followed Sisco's double with a single. He allowed two hits and one walk while striking out five. Instead, it was reliever Nick Vincent (1-0), also making his Marlins and 2020 debut after being released by the San Francisco Giants in June, who got the win. He got out of a runners-on-corners jam in the fifth, throwing one pitch and getting Hanser Alberto to bounce into a double play.

Richard Bleier got one out to end the sixth, and Brandon Kintzler pitched the seventh for his second save of the season. Orioles starter Alex Cobb (1-1) took the loss. He gave up one run on two hits with three walks and seven strikeouts in five innings.

The Marlins have tossed two consecutive shutouts, and -- due to the postponements -- have not allowed a run since July 26. Miami scored the game's only run in the fourth on Anderson's opposite-field solo homer to right.

Anderson, a third baseman, also made a standout fielding play on Chris Davis in the seventh. Moved over to his left due to a shift, Anderson ranged far to his right for a grounder and then threw out Davis with a strong throw. As for the Marlins' division-best win percentage in this strange, 60-game season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is yet another oddity. The Marlins have won two World Series titles, but both of those championships came as wild-card entrants. Prior to this season, the Marlins had never been in first place later than June 30.

