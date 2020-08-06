Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Barca stadium facelift further delayed due to coronavirus - director

Plans to increase the ground's capacity from 99,000 to 105,000 and install a roof were approved by members in 2014, with work set to begin in 2017 and be completed by 2021, at a cost of 600 million euros ($710.16 million). Yet Moix said political changes in the city and the instability created by the region's push for independence had caused the delay, which was then exacerbated by the pandemic.

Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 06-08-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 16:52 IST
Soccer-Barca stadium facelift further delayed due to coronavirus - director
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

The completion date for renovations to Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium has been pushed even further back to 2025, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the club's financial director Jordi Moix has said. Plans to increase the ground's capacity from 99,000 to 105,000 and install a roof were approved by members in 2014, with work set to begin in 2017 and be completed by 2021, at a cost of 600 million euros ($710.16 million).

Yet Moix said political changes in the city and the instability created by the region's push for independence had caused the delay, which was then exacerbated by the pandemic. "If we approve the financing for this season and start building work next summer at full speed we are talking about four years of works and we are talking about inaugurating the stadium in 2025," Moix told newspaper La Vanguardia on Thursday.

"If everything goes to plan I see it happening by that date. It's been heavily delayed, of course. I wish we could have started two or three years ago. "There are two elements we couldn't control, a change in the local government and then trying to agree everything in a politically exceptional time. And then you add the coronavirus to all that, which has delayed almost everything."

Moix added that Barca had lost around 20% of revenue to the pandemic, which has obliterated matchday income and commercial revenue due to the paralysing effect the virus has had on tourism. Yet he said the club still urgently needed to push forward with the renovations to their colossal yet ageing stadium to keep up with other top European clubs who are renovating their grounds and increasing revenues as a result.

"It is more necessary than ever. We have to revitalise the stadium whatever it takes. Our rivals in Europe are doing it or have already done it," Moix said. "We have to do it because the potential for income is much higher with a reformed stadium, with greater income from boxes or the naming rights. It's an essential project."

Barca's arch rivals Real Madrid have accelerated renovation works on their Santiago Bernabeu stadium while Atletico Madrid moved in to the Wanda Metropolitano in 2017. Premier League champions Liverpool meanwhile are continuing to expand Anfield and Tottenham Hotspur opened a shiny new ground last year at a cost of one billion pounds ($1.32 billion). ($1 = 0.8449 euros) ($1 = 0.7596 pounds)

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Prison Break Season 6 plot likely to show Michael Scofield getting justice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

134 Indian students selected for Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degree scholarship

Over 130 Indian students have been awarded the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degree EMJMD scholarship under the EU Erasmus programme, a 40 per cent increase that made India the top global recipient this year. Under the EMJMD scheme, students ...

Many more likely sought jobless aid amid resurgence of virus

With the nation still gripped by an alarming resurgence of coronavirus cases, the U.S. government will provide its latest snapshot Thursday of the layoffs that have remained elevated at a weekly pace above 1 million since the pandemic erupt...

Why Defence ministry took down report mentioning Chinese 'transgressions' at LAC, asks Congress

The Congress on Thursday asked the government why a Defence ministry report mentioning Chinese transgressions in eastern Ladakh in May was taken down with party leader Rahul Gandhi alleging that removal of the document from websites would n...

Nalco appoints two mines joint secretaries to company's board

State-owned Nalco on Thursday said Satendra Singh and Upendra C Joshi, joint secretaries in the mines ministry, have been appointed to the board of the companyIn a filing to the BSE, the National Aluminium Company Ltd Nalco announced that b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020