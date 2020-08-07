Left Menu
Development News Edition

Baseball-Oakland bench coach apologises for offensive gesture

Oakland Athletics bench coach Ryan Christenson has apologised after making a gesture which the Major League Baseball team said "looked like a Nazi salute" following Thursday's 6-4 victory over the Texas Rangers.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 12:53 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 12:53 IST
Baseball-Oakland bench coach apologises for offensive gesture

Oakland Athletics bench coach Ryan Christenson has apologised after making a gesture which the Major League Baseball team said "looked like a Nazi salute" following Thursday's 6-4 victory over the Texas Rangers. Christenson raised his arm to make the gesture as players walked off the field. Pitcher Liam Hendriks pushed Christenson's hand down and bumped his forearm, before the 46-year-old coach turned around and raised his arm a second time.

"I made a mistake and will not deny it," Christenson said in a statement https://twitter.com/Athletics/status/1291576043824795649 on Twitter. "Today in the dugout I greeted players with a gesture that was offensive. In the world today of COVID, I adapted our elbow bump, which we do after wins, to create some distance with the players.

"My gesture unintentionally resulted in a racist and horrible salute that I do not believe in. What I did is unacceptable and I deeply apologise." The team said in the statement they were deeply sorry over the incident.

"This is incredibly offensive, especially in these times when we as a club and so many other are working to expose and address racial inequities in our country," they said.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Hooch tragedy: Punjab CM increases ex-gratia amount to Rs 5 lakhs from Rs 2 lakhs

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday increased the ex-gratia amount for the next to the kin of the deceased in the hooch tragedy to Rs 5 lakhs from Rs 2 lakhs. Ex-gratia relief has been increased from Rs 2 lakhs to Rs 5 l...

Rescuers in Lebanon recover more bodies days after blast

Rescue teams were still searching the rubble of Beiruts port for bodies on Friday, nearly three days after a massive explosion sent a wave of destruction through Lebanons capital, killing nearly 150 people and wounding thousands. At least t...

Surging COVID-19 cases, U.S.-China tensions keep London stocks muted

Trading in London-listed shares was subdued on Friday as rising COVID-19 cases and U.S.-China tensions dented sentiment at the end of a week marked by largely upbeat quarterly earnings and improving economic data. The blue-chip FTSE 100 was...

Mobile medical team, 15 ambulances sent to Rajamala: Kerala health minister on Idduki landslide incident

A mobile medical team and 15 ambulances were sent to the landslide site at Rajamala in Idduki district on Kerala on Friday, Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said. Shailaja said that a mobile medical team and 15 ambulances have been sent ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020