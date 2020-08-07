Left Menu
IPL gets in principle permission from Indian govt to hold its 13th edition in UAE

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has received the Indian government's in-principle permission to conduct its 13th edition in the UAE, the Board of Control for Cricket in India sources confirmed on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 15:27 IST
IPL logo. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has received the Indian government's in-principle permission to conduct its 13th edition in the UAE, the Board of Control for Cricket in India sources confirmed on Friday. However, the official document is yet to be received by the board. The BCCI is hoping of receiving the final approval in the coming days.

"We have got the government's approval to conduct IPL (Indian Premier League) in UAE but the official paper is yet to come. We are hoping to receive the permission in next few days," BCCI sources told ANI. When asked about the further course of action the sources said "We are discussing each and everything regularly and also in touch with franchises if they have any issues."

The 2020 edition of the IPL is scheduled to be played from September 19 - November 10 in the UAE. The decision regarding the tournament was made after the IPL's Governing Council (GC) meeting on Sunday. The 13th edition of the T20 tournament will be staged at three venues (Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah) in the UAE.

"Taking note of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in India, the IPL GC decided to stage the tournament in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the matches will be played in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi subject to necessary clearances from the Government of India," BCCI had said in a release. Moreover, both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half-an-hour earlier than usual.

"IPL 2020 will be played from September 19 and the final will be played on November 10, 2020. The 53-day tournament will witness 10-afternoon matches starting at 15:30 IST while the evening matches will start at 19:30 IST," the release had stated. (ANI)

