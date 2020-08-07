Eighth Cardinals player tests positive; game vs. Cubs postponed

An eighth St. Louis player has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting Major League Baseball to postpone Friday night's game between the Cardinals and Chicago Cubs. MLB said the postponement will allow for additional testing and contact tracing.

The game in St. Louis was slated to be the Cardinals' first since July 29. The Cardinals previously announced 13 positive tests, seven of them being players. Catcher Yadier Molina and shortstop Paul DeJong are among the players who said they tested positive.

The outbreak has limited the Cardinals to just five games, while the National League Central-leading Cubs have played 13 contests. The two teams also are slated to play Saturday and Sunday. MLB hasn't rendered any decision on the rest of the series and said it will provide updates when they are available.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are scheduled to visit St. Louis for three games, starting Monday. Other St. Louis players who confirmed positive tests are infielders Rangel Ravelo and Edmundo Sosa and right-handers Junior Fernandez and Kodi Whitley.

St. Louis had a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers and a four-game series with the Detroit Tigers postponed due to the outbreak. The Cardinals have said they believe the situation was prompted by an asymptomatic individual who came into contact with the club.