Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Golf-China's Li grabs two-stroke lead at PGA Championship

"I didn't even think I could play like this week," said Li, who missed the cut at the Memorial Tournament in July and finished in a share of 75th place at last week's World Golf Championships event in Memphis. Li, in search of a maiden PGA Tour win, made a fast start to his second round with birdies at three of his first five holes, including a 22-footer at the par-four second, and then added another pair at the ninth and 10th holes.

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2020 10:32 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 10:23 IST
UPDATE 2-Golf-China's Li grabs two-stroke lead at PGA Championship
Representative image

China's Li Haotong may not have been on anyone's radar ahead of this week's PGA Championship but he thrust himself into the mix with a bogey-free trip around TPC Harding Park on Friday to grab the second-round lead at the year's first major.

Li, whose best finish in 2020 is a share of 18th place at the European Tour's Oman Open in February, carded a five-under-par 65 in calm winds to reach eight under for the week, two shots clear of six players including two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka (68). "I didn't even think I could play like this week," said Li, who missed the cut at the Memorial Tournament in July and finished in a share of 75th place at last week's World Golf Championships event in Memphis.

Li, in search of a maiden PGA Tour win, made a fast start to his second round with birdies at three of his first five holes, including a 22-footer at the par-four second, and then added another pair at the ninth and 10th holes. Koepka was bothered by tightness in his hip that required attention from a trainer but birdied the difficult par-four 18th to finish with a 68 to sit six-under through 36 holes.

The confident Koepka said he liked the position he is in but added that if a few more putts had gone his way he would be well atop the leaderboard. "I'm pretty happy. I felt like I probably could be ten (under) right now," he said.

"Hit a lot of good putts, just didn't go in." Overnight co-leader Jason Day (69) was tied with Li before disaster struck on the par-4 12th when the Australian's tee-shot found the rough and he missed a putt for a double bogey.

Also two back of Li was Englishman Tommy Fleetwood, whose 64 matched the lowest score this week, and his countryman Justin Rose, who carded a second round 68. Daniel Berger (67) and France's Mike Lorenzo-Vera (68) rounded out the pack lurking two strokes back of Li.

TIGER STRUGGLES Tiger Woods struggled with the putter in the chilly afternoon conditions as fog poured into the lake side course, causing the greens to slow.

The 15-times major champion shot a two-over 72 to sit at even par after two rounds as he seeks to win a record-breaking 83rd win on the PGA Tour. And after being solid with the short stick in Thursday's opening round, he found too many of his putts on Friday stopping short of the hole.

"I really struggled with getting the speed of the greens today," he said. "They looked faster than what they were putting."

World number one Justin Thomas, who was grouped with Woods and Rory McIlroy in the windy afternoon, shot an even round to finish on the cut line of one-over while McIlroy overcame a double bogey on the par-four 12th for a 69 to sit one-under headed into the weekend. While most of the big names competing in the tournament made the cut, one notable exception was Rickie Fowler (69).

Starting on the back nine, the American was humming along until the sixth hole, when he accidentally tapped the ball with his putter while lining up the bogey putt. It cost him a stroke and he ended up missing the cut by one stroke after shooting two-over par for the tournament.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Science News Roundup: COVID opens new doors for China's gene giant; Convalescent plasma lowers COVID-19 death risk and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

NBA roundup: Nets, Magic fill out East playoff field

Tobias Harris scored 23 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Orlando Magic 108-101 Friday near Orlando, but the Magic ended up the days big winner nonetheless. Despite the loss, Orlando clinched the Ea...

Central Railway may run special trains for Ganesh Chaturthi

The Central Railway is likely to announce special trains for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival after having consulted the Maharashtra government about the same, an official said on Saturday. The Central Railway had written to the state...

Elle Fanning to star in Hulu's 'The Girl From Plainville'

The Great star Elle Fanning is set to headline another series for Hulu, The Girl From Plainville. The show has received a straight-to-series order from Hulu, the streamer said in a statement.Written by Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus, The G...

A's rally past Astros in 13th inning

Austin Allen tied the game with a two-out RBI single, and Marcus Semien followed two batters later with a walk-off single in the bottom of the 13th inning Friday as the host Oakland Athletics overtook the Houston Astros for a 3-2 win. The t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020