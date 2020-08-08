Sports News Roundup: Formula One's betting push is driven by data; China's Li surprised by resurgence at PGA Championship and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Bucks rally vs. Heat, claim East's top seed

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton scored 33 points each as the Milwaukee Bucks -- who trailed by 23 in the first half -- rallied to defeat the Miami Heat 130-116 on Thursday as part of the NBA restart near Orlando. Antetokounmpo, who picked up his fifth foul with 10:48 left in the fourth, added a game-high 12 rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes.

Middleton had a team-high eight assists and six rebounds in 34 minutes. Grizzlies snap skid, silence Thunder 121-92

Dillon Brooks scored 22 points to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 121-92 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday near Orlando. The Grizzlies win snapped a five-game losing streak that dated back to before the season was put on hold by the pandemic. It also kept Memphis (33-37) in the eighth spot in the Western Conference, a game ahead of Portland with three games remaining.

Tringale disqualified from PGA Championship after scoring error

Cameron Tringale was disqualified from the PGA Championship for signing a score lower than what he actually made on the par-three eighth hole on Friday, tournament officials said. The American signed for 2-under 68 for his second round at TPC Harding Park, putting him at one-over par for the tournament and close to the projected cut line.

Coyotes knock out Predators, in overtime

Brad Richardson's overtime goal gave the Arizona Coyotes a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators in Game 4 on Friday in Edmonton, and a clinching victory in their Western Conference qualifying series. The Coyotes will advance to the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs after winning their first postseason series since 2012. It is only the Coyotes' third series win in 24 seasons since relocating to Arizona.

Cardinals games postponed after more positive tests

The St. Louis Cardinals have had another two players and a staff member test positive for COVID-19 and as a result their entire three-game weekend series against the visiting Chicago Cubs has been postponed, Major League Baseball said on Friday. The Cardinals have not played since July 29 due to positive coronavirus tests and had previously said their traveling party had returned 13 positive tests, including seven from players.

Martic sets up semi-final against Kontaveit in Palermo

Top seed Petra Martic held her nerve in two tiebreaks to beat Belarusian qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-6(5) 7-6(3) to seal a place in the Palermo Ladies Open semi-finals on Friday. She next faces 24-year-old Estonian fourth seed Anett Kontaveit who hit 57 winners to end Italian teenager Elisabetta Cocciaretto's dream run with a 6-1 4-6 6-1 win.

Formula One's betting push is driven by data

Betting on Formula One, despite the sport having more data at its disposal than it knew what to do with, was once little more than a punt on the race winner and eventual champion, but times are changing. This season the sport launched a live in-race betting offering that is expected to boost fan engagement and its coffers.

Fleetwood finds groove to storm into contention

Tommy Fleetwood delayed restarting his season after the COVID-19 outbreak for logistical purposes and the lack of competitive rounds as a result have done no harm as the Englishman soared up the PGA Championship leaderboard on Friday. Fleetwood, who only returned to competition on the PGA Tour two weeks ago, fired a superb six-under-par 64 in the second round at TPC Harding Park to put him firmly in striking distance as he chases a maiden major title this weekend.

Golf: China's Li grabs two-stroke lead at PGA Championship

China's Li Haotong may not have been on anyone's radar ahead of this week's PGA Championship but he thrust himself into the mix with a bogey-free trip around TPC Harding Park on Friday to grab the second-round lead at the year's first major. Li, whose best finish in 2020 is a share of 18th place at the European Tour's Oman Open in February, carded a five-under-par 65 in calm winds to reach eight under for the week, two shots clear of six players including two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka (68).