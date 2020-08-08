Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Tiger finds that looks can be deceiving at Harding Park

TPC Harding Park's narrow fairways and thick rough have given players fits through the first two rounds of the PGA Championship, but it was the course's unexpectedly slow greens that caused headaches for Tiger Woods on Friday. The greens are relatively flat, but the combination of second-round hole positions that favored their edges, and cool coastal fog that slowed them down as the day wore on, bewildered even the 15-time major champion.

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2020 11:16 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 11:08 IST
Golf-Tiger finds that looks can be deceiving at Harding Park
Representative image

TPC Harding Park's narrow fairways and thick rough have given players fits through the first two rounds of the PGA Championship, but it was the course's unexpectedly slow greens that caused headaches for Tiger Woods on Friday.

The greens are relatively flat, but the combination of second-round hole positions that favored their edges, and cool coastal fog that slowed them down as the day wore on, bewildered even the 15-time major champion. "For me they looked faster than they were putting," Woods said after shooting a two-over 72 to sit at even par and eight strokes back of the leader, China's Li Haotong, heading into the weekend.

"As the day wore on, they got a little more fuzzy and got even slower, and I struggled even a little bit more hitting the putts hard enough," he said. "That's always the toughest combination ... making that adjustment. You give it a run, but it just - it's just not rolling out."

A day after having success with a new, longer putter that is not as taxing on his surgically repaired back, Woods saw too many of his putts die short of the hole, killing birdie opportunities and contributing to his four bogeys. But Woods said he was pleased with his improved accuracy off the tee on Friday, a key component to success at the lengthy municipal course, which sits on the shores of San Francisco's Lake Merced.

"I drove it great today. That's one of the things I wanted to clean up from yesterday. "I didn't do as good a job yesterday of driving the ball as I needed to. Today was different."

If he can put it all together, Woods might still have a shot at winning his 16th major title and record-breaking 83rd PGA Tour victory on Sunday.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Science News Roundup: COVID opens new doors for China's gene giant; Convalescent plasma lowers COVID-19 death risk and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Railways may run special trains for Ganesh Chaturthi

The Railways is likely to announce special trains for Konkan region for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival after having consulted the Maharashtra government about the same, an official said on Saturday. The Central Railway had written t...

A's rally past Astros in 13th inning

Austin Allen tied the game with a two-out RBI single, and Marcus Semien followed two batters later with a walk-off single in the bottom of the 13th inning Friday as the host Oakland Athletics overtook the Houston Astros for a 3-2 win. The t...

Flipkart signs MoU with UP govt's One District, One Product (ODOP) scheme

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart has signed a memorandum of understanding MoU with the One District, One Product ODOP scheme of the Uttar Pradesh government to bring artisans, weavers and craftsmen into mainstream business. Flipkart said tha...

Team India kit sponsorship: Puma buys bid document, Adidas too could enter fray

German sports apparel and footwear major Puma could be the frontrunner in bagging the Indian cricket teams kit sponsorship rights while rival Adidas could also enter the fray. However, it couldnt be confirmed whether Nike would re-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020