HI participates in AHF online indoor hockey forum

Hockey India on Saturday participated in the sport's Asian body's online indoor hockey forum for coaches, umpires and staff from across the continent. The Asian Hockey Federation's (AHF) initiative is aimed at providing technical expertise and knowledge on various aspects of coaching, umpiring and event hosting.

The forum also aimed at initiating discussions among the coaches, umpires and event organisers about indoor hockey in Asia. The discussion also touched upon the trend of indoor hockey being picked up world-wide and the basic difference between field hockey and indoor hockey events. From India, the forum was attended by five national team coaching staff members, eight HI match officials and six members from the HI staff, who have the experience of organising international and domestic events. The forum was also attended by HI's high performance director, David Ian John.

AHF chief executive officer Dato Tayyab Ikram, who is also the chairman of FIH's development and education committee said, "If a country has top-notch coaches, umpires and experienced event organisers, then the sport of hockey will grow at a rapid pace. "It's very important for the players to have the best of support and therefore we were delighted to organise a forum discussion to delve into the important aspects of coaching, umpiring and event hosting." Gyanendro Ningombam, who is currently heading HI on an interim basis, said, "Coaching, officiating and hosting events are the three pillars of our sport and I am confident that the participants have surely learned new techniques. "It will help them to improve their skills even further," he added.