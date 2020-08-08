Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling-Van Aert edges Alaphilippe in tight Milan-Sanremo finish

Van Aert could barely hold Alaphilippe's wheel at the top of the Poggio but he managed to rein in the Deceuninck-Quick Step rider in the descent. The Frenchman played it smart in the final straight, letting Van Aert start the sprint, but the Belgian eventually had a little more left in the engine on the Via Roma.

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 22:18 IST
Cycling-Van Aert edges Alaphilippe in tight Milan-Sanremo finish

Belgian Wout van Aert won the Milan-Sanremo 'Monument' classic, beating defending champion Julian Alaphilippe of France in a tight sprint finish after 305km on Saturday.

Team Jumbo-Visma rider Van Aert, who won the Strade Bianche classic last Saturday, was the only rider able to follow Alaphilippe's brutal attack in the ascent to the Poggio, some seven km from the finish. Australian Michael Matthews took third place.

The race was scheduled for mid-March but was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Van Aert could barely hold Alaphilippe's wheel at the top of the Poggio but he managed to rein in the Deceuninck-Quick Step rider in the descent.

The Frenchman played it smart in the final straight, letting Van Aert start the sprint, but the Belgian eventually had a little more left in the engine on the Via Roma. "On the Poggio I was on the limit. Alaphilippe went earlier than me and I could barely hold his wheel," said Van Aert.

"I had to give everything to come back in the descent. He played the sprint good, too." Alaphilippe said the best man on the day had won.

"I'm disappointed but on the other hand I gave everything and Wout deserves his victory," he said. "I'm happy to be back in shape. Being on the podium in Sanremo is a testament to that."

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

Frozen 3 likely to introduce Honeymaren as Elsa’s girlfriend, movie’s best storyline assured

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

One Piece Chapter 987: Luffy vs Kaido & Big Mom war, future Pirate King declares war against Yonkos

Were just a few hours behind from the release of One Piece Chapter 987. The manga enthusiasts cant control their passion to know what they can see in the imminent chapter. They are also happy as Eiichiro Oda has not taken a gap this week.On...

Kerala plane crash: Priyanka Chopra extends condolences, prayers to families of bereaved

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Saturday extended her prayers and offered condolences to the families of the people who died during the Kozhikode plane crash. The Air India flight carrying 190 passengers had skidded while landing at Karipur ...

Rhino poaching in Namibia down 63% on tougher policing, penalties

Rhino poaching fell 63 year-on-year in Namibia, the ministry of environment said on Friday, citing intensified intelligence operations by authorities and tougher sentences and fines for poachers. Elephant poaching, which takes place to a le...

J-K LG orders appointment of 200 nursing orderlies

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday ordered the immediate appointment of 200 nursing orderlies in the union territory after noticing a shortage of staff in isolation wards during a visit to a hospital hereThe two r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020