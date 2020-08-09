Sports News Roundup: Harvick wins, again, at Michigan; LeBron, Giannis, and Harden named MVP finalists and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Koepka oozes confidence with history within reach

Brooks Koepka's unspectacular third-round 69 did little to diminish his confidence as he looks to pull off a historic three-peat at the PGA Championship on Sunday. Koepka, a big game hunter who saves his best golf for the sport's biggest stages, is two shots back of leader Dustin Johnson heading into Sunday's finale and didn't appear too worried about the other, less-experienced players bunched atop the leaderboard.

MLS to resume season on August 12 in-home cities amid COVID-19

Major League Soccer will resume the regular season with clubs playing in their home cities starting from Aug. 12 following the end of the single-site tournament in Florida that was designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the league said on Saturday. The majority of matches will be played without fans in attendance and the regular season will lead into an expanded 18-team post-season, culminating with the MLS Cup on Dec. 12, MLS added in a news release.

Tiger fans climb ladders, peer through fences to cheer on their hero

Golf fans not allowed on the course for this week's PGA Championship due to the COVID-19 pandemic have still found a way to root for Tiger Woods and other top players, cheering through fences and from rooftops to provide a brief jolt of energy at the hushed tournament. TPC Harding Park sits on the shore above San Francisco's Lake Merced so there are few places for spectators to catch a glimpse of the action from outside the gates.

MotoGP detects first coronavirus case ahead of Czech race

MotoGP said one person from its world championship paddock has tested positive for the new coronavirus and is in isolation ahead of the Czech Republic Grand Prix in Brno on Sunday. The person is a member of promoter Dorna Sports' team and was asymptomatic, said MotoGP, the premier motorcycle racing championship. The person tested positive twice, and all close contacts have been put in isolation, it said in a statement.

Serena turned into a bit of a recluse during COVID-19

Serena Williams said on Saturday the COVID-19 outbreak has not only given her a much-needed stretch of downtime with her family, it has also turned her into a bit of a "neurotic" and "a recluse" given her past health scares. The 23-times Grand Slam champion, who has a history of blood clots and pulmonary embolisms, said she has not taken the virus situation lightly and that her health has been her top priority ahead of her return to competition.

Morikawa grabs early one-shot clubhouse lead

Collin Morikawa birdied three of his final four holes to grab a one-shot, third-round clubhouse lead over Bryson DeChambeau at the PGA Championship on Saturday while overnight leader Li Haotong was one shot lower after nine holes. Li was the on-course leader when he made the turn at TPC Harding Park as he looks to become the first Chinese man to win a major championship.

Golf: Johnson says the experience will be key to capturing PGA Championship

American Dustin Johnson said the experience he has gained from pressure-packed major tournaments will give him a leg up when he tees off at the PGA Championship on Sunday. Johnson played a complete game to card a five-under-par 65 at TPC Harding Park on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead heading into the final 18 holes with the leaderboard stacked with young talent.

Misfiring Woods unable to make a move at PGA Championship

Tiger Woods entered the third round of the PGA Championship on Saturday knowing he needed something special to get himself into contention but instead misfired off the tee, struggled on the greens early, and failed to generate any momentum. Woods, who made the cut with a shot to spare, could not find much of a spark on the fast greens at TPC Harding Park where he mixed four bogeys with a pair of late birdies for a two-over-par 72 that left him at two-over on the week.

LeBron, Giannis, and Harden named MVP finalists

The NBA announced the finalists for six major awards on Saturday, including Most Valuable Player hopefuls Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden and LeBron James. Antetokounmpo, who won the award last season, entered Saturday averaging career highs in scoring (29.7) and rebounding (13.7) for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Harvick wins, again, at Michigan

The NASCAR Cup Series is running a Saturday-Sunday doubleheader at Michigan International Speedway this weekend. Considering his results there, you've got to believe that Kevin Harvick wishes it were a triple-header. Harvick captured the FireKeepers Casino 400 Race at MIS on Saturday and did it in a fairly dominating fashion as he led a race-best 92 of 161 laps and captured wins in stages 1 and 2 as well.