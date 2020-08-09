Left Menu
Have to return home knowing we tried, did our best: Caballero after defeat by Bayern Munich

After being knocked out of the Champions League, Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero said they have to go back home knowing "we tried and did our best".

ANI | Munich | Updated: 09-08-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 20:36 IST
Have to return home knowing we tried, did our best: Caballero after defeat by Bayern Munich
Chelsea's Willy Caballero (Photo/ Willy Caballero Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

After being knocked out of the Champions League, Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero said they have to go back home knowing "we tried and did our best". Bayern Munich trounced Chelsea 4-1 at the Allianz Arena on Sunday to seal a 7-1 aggregate victory in their Champions League last-16 tie.

"The total score after two games is very tough. We started the game knowing it would be tough because of what happened at Stamford Bridge in the first leg but we tried to play this game in the same way and go face-to-face with them from the beginning," the club's official website quoted Caballero as saying. "The penalty and the first goal killed us but after that we worked really well. We did everything we could and scored a couple of goals, although obviously one was disallowed. We have to go home knowing we tried and did our best," he added.

Robert Lewandowski had scored twice during the match while Ivan Perisic and Corentin Tolisso netted one goal each to hand Bayern Munich a win. Tammy Abraham was the lone-scorer for Frank Lampard's side. With this victory, Bayern Munich have progressed into the quarterfinals of Champions League where they will take on Barcelona. (ANI)

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely.

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand, customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK's 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

