Have to return home knowing we tried, did our best: Caballero after defeat by Bayern Munich

After being knocked out of the Champions League, Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero said they have to go back home knowing "we tried and did our best". Bayern Munich trounced Chelsea 4-1 at the Allianz Arena on Sunday to seal a 7-1 aggregate victory in their Champions League last-16 tie.

"The total score after two games is very tough. We started the game knowing it would be tough because of what happened at Stamford Bridge in the first leg but we tried to play this game in the same way and go face-to-face with them from the beginning," the club's official website quoted Caballero as saying. "The penalty and the first goal killed us but after that we worked really well. We did everything we could and scored a couple of goals, although obviously one was disallowed. We have to go home knowing we tried and did our best," he added.

Robert Lewandowski had scored twice during the match while Ivan Perisic and Corentin Tolisso netted one goal each to hand Bayern Munich a win. Tammy Abraham was the lone-scorer for Frank Lampard's side. With this victory, Bayern Munich have progressed into the quarterfinals of Champions League where they will take on Barcelona. (ANI)