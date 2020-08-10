Left Menu
Development News Edition

We are as frustrated as fans on losing first Test against England: Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has said that the side is as frustrated as the fans on losing the first Test against England by three wickets.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 10-08-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 16:33 IST
We are as frustrated as fans on losing first Test against England: Misbah-ul-Haq
Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has said that the side is as frustrated as the fans on losing the first Test against England by three wickets. His remark came as England chased down a total of 277 against Pakistan after being reduced to 117/5 in the final innings.

Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes put up a 139-run stand for the sixth wicket. Woakes remained unbeaten on 84 while Buttler was dismissed after playing a knock of 75. "We are feeling frustrated, just as the fans are, after the Old Trafford Test match but this is how cricket is. There are very small margins between victory and defeat and it's easy to curse yourself when you've lost. But, we should remember that we were right on top until pretty much the last session of the game and we played very good cricket. Sure, we need to improve 10 to 15 per cent and deal with pressure situations a little better but we shouldn't be mentally down," Misbah said in an official release issued by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

"There is a disappointment, of course, but we must not keep that feeling in our minds otherwise it will be difficult to come back but the team believes we can fight back. It was a thrilling Test match and full credit must go to England for the way they fought back, came from behind and took the game away from us. There was wonderful cricket played by both teams. Sometimes luck doesn't favour you, sometimes the opposition plays well - that's the beauty of the game," he added. In the first innings, Pakistan had managed to gain a 107-run lead, but the side was bowled out cheaply in the second innings for just 169 runs.

Batting first, Pakistan had scored 326 runs, owing to Shan Masood's knock of 156 runs in the first innings. Then, the visitors had bowled out England for 219 as Yasir Shah scalped four wickets. "We still need to improve, of course, but overall we fought really well against a top team in our first international fixture for six months. It was a brave decision to bat first against England's bowling attack in those conditions. Shan Masood batted really well and it was great to see his partnerships with, first, Babar Azam and then Shadab Khan that shifted the momentum," Misbah said.

"Shan should be given a lot of credit for his innings. He has been working so hard - with coaches Shahid Aslam and now Younis Khan - ever since I took the coaching job last September. He's a different batsman now and Younis has helped him too. They have a good relationship from batting together at Pallekele back in 2015 when Shan made his first Test hundred," he added. Pakistan and England will lock horns in the second Test at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton from August 13. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Revival in air travel as Restart Feedback Survey reveals passengers are ready to fly

Mumbai Maharashtra India, Aug 10 ANINewsVoir GVK-led Mumbai International Airport managing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport CSMIA undertook a Restart Feedback Survey post the resumption of flight operations to align with th...

AIE praises people of Malappuram who rushed to help crash victims

Kozhikode, Aug 10 PTI People of Malappuram have come in for praise for saving several passengers of the Air India Express plane crash here that left 18 dead, with the carrier saying Taking a bow to HUMANITY and We owe you a lot. Expressing ...

Omeros reports full recovery from severe COVID-19 in six-patient study

Drug developer Omeros Corp on Monday reported positive results from a six-patient study of its investigational treatment for acute respiratory distress syndrome caused by COVID-19.The companys shares soared 45 to 20.60 in premarket trading....

Some tourists confused by new COVID-19 mask rules in Paris

The wearing of masks in some crowded areas around Paris became compulsory on Monday as part of a drive to stem a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections, but some tourists appeared perplexed about where the new rule is meant to apply. A detailed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020