Rays place RHP Morton (shoulder) on injured list

Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Charlie Morton was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with inflammation in his throwing shoulder. Left-hander Jose Alvarado was reinstated from the paternity list to take the roster spot of Morton, who exited in the third inning of Sunday's start against the New York Yankees.

"We knew something didn't feel right and didn't think it was smart to just continue to try and push through it," Rays manager Kevin Cash said after the game. "We need Charlie Morton to be really good for us the rest of the way, and if we have to shave off a start right there today, then I think we made the right decision." Morton, 36, has posted a 1-1 record with a 5.40 ERA in four starts this season. He owned a 16-6 mark with a 3.05 ERA and a career-best 240 strikeouts in 2019.

Morton is 92-88 with a 4.08 ERA in 254 career appearances (253 starts) with the Atlanta Braves (2008), Pittsburgh Pirates (2009-15), Philadelphia Phillies (2016), Houston Astros (2017-18) and Rays. Alvarado, 25, boasts a 3.18 ERA in six relief appearances this season. He is 2-15 with a 3.27 ERA in 146 career appearances with the Rays.

--Field Level Media