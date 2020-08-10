Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Palermo opens way for return of Tours amid pandemic

High-profile withdrawals and a player testing COVID-19 positive threatened to derail the Palermo Ladies Open before it even started but despite the early jitters the event heralded tennis' return from the forced shutdown after five months. While the focus remained firmly on the health protocols - a couple of players had to be reminded by the chair umpire not to throw items like wrist bands into the sparse crowd after their matches - the action on court was exciting.

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 22:04 IST
Tennis-Palermo opens way for return of Tours amid pandemic
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

High-profile withdrawals and a player testing COVID-19 positive threatened to derail the Palermo Ladies Open before it even started but despite the early jitters the event heralded tennis' return from the forced shutdown after five months.

While the focus remained firmly on the health protocols - a couple of players had to be reminded by the chair umpire not to throw items like wrist bands into the sparse crowd after their matches - the action on court was exciting. France's Fiona Ferro was unbeaten in regional exhibition events after the Tour was suspended in March and continued her momentum by becoming the first WTA champion in five months and making her debut in the top 50 at number 44.

"We are extremely pleased with how the 31st Palermo Ladies Open was conducted and received this past week," the WTA told Reuters on Monday. "Our season's resumption has required intricate and comprehensive planning and it speaks volumes to the level of professionalism and dedication we have in the tennis community, including a committed tournament team in Palermo, our players and the WTA staff."

The WTA International level tournament would usually attract only a modest field but the initial entry list boasted a host of players in the top 20, including twice Grand Slam champion Simona Halep of Romania. As organisers continued the preparations in their bid to prove to the world that the professional Tours can still run this year amid strict COVID-19 protocols, the first signs of trouble emerged.

With a week to go before the start of the main draw on Aug. 3, world number two Halep pulled out citing anxieties over travelling to the Sicilian capital amid the pandemic. Leading British player Johanna Konta also withdrew, robbing the event of two of its top draws.

On the eve of the qualifiers, the organisers found that two players had tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies. However, both returned negative results when they had a Polymerase Chain Reaction to detect the virus. There was no such luck the next day as one player returned a positive result for COVID-19 and withdrew from the event.

There were calls to cancel the tournament but the organisers and WTA decided to continue as planned. "As this is a new environment for all of us, we continue to learn every day how to operate in this new normal," the WTA added.

"We are excited to be back on the court showcasing the best in women's professional tennis and will continue to move forward with an abundance of caution." Top seed and world number 14 Petra Martic agreed and her words resonated among her colleagues during the week.

"Personally, I'm just happy to be here. I'm happy to see that it's possible to actually start again because still a week or two ago I didn't believe it, to be honest," Martic said before starting her campaign. "So this really gives me hope and I hope that things are going to go in the right direction and we're going to have quite a few tournaments still this year."

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Shah Faesal quits politics amid speculation he may return to IAS fold

Shah Faesal, who topped the IAS exam in 2009 but floated a new political party in Jammu and Kashmir last year, on Monday abruptly quit politics amid speculation that he may return to government service. The 37-year-old tendered his resignat...

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger welcome their first child together

Celebrity couple Chriss Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomed their first child a baby girl on Monday and named her as Lyla Maria. The Avengers Infinity War actor took to Instagram to share a picture of him and Katherine holding their...

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas tests positive for coronavirus

As he celebrated his 60th birthday on Monday, Spanish actor Antonio Banderas announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus and was forced to celebrate his birthday in quarantine. He took to Instagram to share a childhood monochrome ...

As Taipei hosts US official, Chinese fighter jets cross midline of Taiwan Strait

Even as US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar was in Taiwan on a visit, Beijing deployed fighter jets that briefly crossed the midline of the Taiwan Strait on Monday, South China Morning Post reported citing Taiwans defence mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020