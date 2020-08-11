Magic G Ross leaves NBA bubble for medical tests

Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross has left the NBA bubble in the Orlando area to undergo off-site medical tests not related to COVID-19, the team announced Monday. The Magic said Ross left the campus following Sunday's game against the Boston Celtics to address a "personal" medical matter. The team said league physicians advised Ross to have the tests.

Ross, 29, will miss Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. The club said his future availability will depend on his test results and NBA quarantine protocols. Ross played 37 minutes and scored 18 points in Sunday's 122-119 overtime loss to the Celtics.

Ross is averaging 14.7 points in 69 games this season. Forward Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and guards Evan Fournier (non-COVID illness) and Michael Carter-Williams (foot) are listed as doubtful for the Magic on Tuesday.

Orlando (32-39) has lost four straight games. Still, they have clinched the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference and will face the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.