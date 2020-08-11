Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spurs draw Rockets with Houston's Harden, Gordon on sideline

Austin Rivers scored a career-high 41 points off the bench to lead Houston to a 129-112 win against Sacramento on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2020 05:44 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 05:44 IST
Spurs draw Rockets with Houston's Harden, Gordon on sideline

If the San Antonio Spurs are going to continue their impressive string of playoff appearances, they likely will need to win their final two games of the NBA's reworked regular season. The Spurs (31-38) look to take the first step on Tuesday afternoon against the Lone Star State-rival Rockets (44-25) near Orlando, and Houston will be down some serious manpower.

Guards James Harden (rest) and Eric Gordon (ankle) won't play in Tuesday's game, the Rockets announced Monday. There will be a play-in game for the final spot in the Western Conference. Memphis still resides in eighth place in the standings, but its lead is just a half-game over ninth-place Portland and one full game ahead of No. 10 San Antonio.

The Spurs, winners of two straight and four of their six contests in the bubble, head into Tuesday's game on the heels of a 122-113 victory over New Orleans on Sunday. DeMar DeRozan scored 27 points, Rudy Gay contributed 19 off the bench and Dejounte Murray had 18 for San Antonio in the win. Derrick White, who has led the Spurs' defense, hit for 16 points before being forced from the game early in the third quarter. He is listed as questionable with a bruised left knee.

The Spurs have played the games in this restart without starters LaMarcus Aldridge, Trey Lyles and Bryn Forbes. But they are still on the hunt to be the first team in NBA history to make 23 consecutive playoff appearances, and it would be foolish to discount San Antonio's chances or doubt its hunger to keep alive that streak. "If we're able to be in that ninth spot, that's quite a victory -- it would be huge," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. "It says a lot about how this young group has come together with three of the starters out. I'm already thrilled with how they played, and it'd be really fantastic if we could get that."

The Rockets, who have already clinched a playoff berth, have three games remaining and could still finish as high as third in the West. Austin Rivers scored a career-high 41 points off the bench to lead Houston to a 129-112 win against Sacramento on Sunday. Rivers had the most points by a Rockets' reserve since Eric "Sleepy" Floyd (40) in 1991. He said afterward that he understands his role his high-scoring team.

"I believe I'm a premier scorer, but I'm on a team where that's not required of me every night," Rivers said. "So you've got to play a role, and buy in." Harden added 32 points for Houston, while Ben McLemore hit for 20 and Robert Covington and Jeff Green scored 12 points each for the Rockets.

Houston has won four of its five games in the restart and captured Sunday's contest despite playing without Russell Westbrook. Westbrook, who has missed the past two games with a bruised right quadriceps, will play Tuesday, per head coach Mike D'Antoni, but sit out the following game against the Indiana Pacers. D'Antoni said his team's success while in the Orlando bubble has been helped by its play on the defensive end.

"We've put a lot of emphasis on (defense), with a lot of talk and everybody has bought in so it makes it fun to play that way," D'Antoni said. "I think they're starting to enjoy it even." --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 11

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- UK retail sales remain robust in July httpson.ft.com3gK7PGc - UK universities urged to be fle...

Already responded to China in different ways: Trump on Chinese sanctions

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that the US has already responded in many ways to the sanctions posed by Beijing on American officials and added that phase-1 deal with China means very little. We have already responded in many diff...

Beirut explosion: India to provide more relief, humanitarian material to Lebanon, says Tirumurti

India would be sending more relief and humanitarian material to Lebanon in order to help authorities to deal with the situation post the blasts in Beirut which claimed lives of over 150 people, said TS Tirumurti, Permanent Representative of...

In-flux Indians staff gears up for Cubs

Following an unintended break, the Chicago Cubs are ready for a return to the diamond. When they do, the Cleveland Indians will be waiting. Back in action for the first time in five days, the visiting Cubs aim to keep the Indians from a thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020