Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fernandes in extra time lifts Man United into Europa semis

Copenhagen striker Mohamed Daramy muscled his way past the United defense to shoot in the 17th but had his shot blocked by Harry Maguire, and Jens Stage's follow-up was blocked, too. United plays five-time Europa League winner Sevilla or English club Wolverhampton on Sunday in the semifinals.

PTI | Cologne | Updated: 11-08-2020 09:22 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 09:22 IST
Fernandes in extra time lifts Man United into Europa semis

Manchester United needed an extra-time penalty from Bruno Fernandes to scrape into the Europa League semifinals after beating Copenhagen 1-0. In sweltering heat, United's young team controlled the lion's share of possession but had a hard time creating clear chances until Andreas Bjelland brought down Anthony Martial in the penalty area. Fernandes blasted the ball past the otherwise excellent goalkeeper Karl-Johan Johnsson to give United the 95th-minute lead.

Mason Greenwood and Fernandes hit the woodwork with shots during normal time and earlier video reviews cost United two of its best opportunities to score. First, VAR scratched off a United penalty for offside in the buildup. Just before the break Greenwood put the ball in the net after a lightning break down the right flank but the replay showed he'd been just offside when Marcus Rashford's pass was played.

That decision was a particular blow for United after the apparent breakthrough goal came just as the English team had seemed to be getting frustrated and taking increasingly speculative shots against a Danish team playing its first ever European quarterfinal. Copenhagen striker Mohamed Daramy muscled his way past the United defense to shoot in the 17th but had his shot blocked by Harry Maguire, and Jens Stage's follow-up was blocked, too.

United plays five-time Europa League winner Sevilla or English club Wolverhampton on Sunday in the semifinals. They play their quarterfinal on Tuesday..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.New Zealand retirement home in lockdown to test for COVID-19A New Zealand retirement village has gone into lockdown after residents displayed symptoms of respiratory illness, the New Zeal...

Rahat Indori admitted to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

Renowned poet Rahat Indori on Tuesday confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The 70-year-old lyricist shared the information on Twitter today and explained that he got tested for the virus after facing some initial symptoms. He...

Deepak Nitrite reports a resilient performance amidst CoVID-19 uncertainties

- Q1 FY2021 Deepak Nitrite reports a resilient performance amidst CoVID-19 uncertainties The Company plans to double IPA Capacity from 30,000 TPA to 60,000 TPA Consolidated Revenues at Rs. 681 crore, Consolidated EBITDA at Rs. 188...

Karnataka industrialist celebrates house warming with wife's silicon wax statue

Industrialist Shrinivas Gupta, celebrated house warming function in Koppal with his wife Madhavis silicon wax statue, who died in a car accident in July 2017. It is a great feeling to have my wife again at my home, as this was her dream hom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020