Left Menu
Development News Edition

England's Dan Lawrence exits bio-secure bubble after family bereavement

Uncapped England batsman Dan Lawrence, who was one of the reserves in the ongoing Test series against Pakistan, has left the team's bio-secure bubble due to a family bereavement, the country's board said. Hosts England won the opening Test by three wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The second Test is scheduled to begin on Thursday at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton..

PTI | London | Updated: 11-08-2020 10:39 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 10:25 IST
England's Dan Lawrence exits bio-secure bubble after family bereavement
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Uncapped England batsman Dan Lawrence, who was one of the reserves in the ongoing Test series against Pakistan, has left the team's bio-secure bubble due to a family bereavement, the country's board said. The 23-year-old Essex batsman has scored 3804 runs and captured nine wickets in 70 first-class matches.

"Lawrence, who has yet to make his Test debut, was named as one of the reserves in the #raisethebat Test series against Pakistan. He will not be available for selection when the second Test starts on Thursday at the Ageas Bowl," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement. "The England and Wales Cricket Board requests that the media respects Dan and his family's request for privacy at this time," it added.

Star all-rounder Ben Stokes is also out of the remainder of the three-match Test series due to family reasons. England has said they will not call up any replacements.

Last week, pacer Ollie Robinson, who was part of the Sussex squad for the upcoming Bob Willis Trophy, was asked to join England's closed-door training camp. Hosts England won the opening Test by three wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The second Test is scheduled to begin on Thursday at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre tells SC that trial of 4G internet service to be done in one district each in Jammu and Kashmir division after Aug 15.

Centre tells SC that trial of 4G internet service to be done in one district each in Jammu and Kashmir division after Aug 15....

Prez Kovind lauds Naidu for completing three years as VP

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday complimented Venkaiah Naidu on completing three years of the vice presidency, saying his public conduct is always guided by an innate impulse to reach out to the last person in the queue to build an incl...

Users in India can create virtual visiting cards on Google Search

Google on Tuesday launched a new feature which allows users in India to create People Cards, which are like virtual visiting cards, making it easier for them to build an online presence and discover others. The India-first feature, which ha...

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.New Zealand retirement home in lockdown to test for COVID-19A New Zealand retirement village has gone into lockdown after residents displayed symptoms of respiratory illness, the New Zeal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020