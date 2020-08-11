Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taylor 'not sure' about playing 2021 T20 World Cup in India

Not sure," Taylor, who is currently in Trinidad for the month-long Caribbean Premier League (CPL), was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo. "As you get older, things slow down a little bit, but your training and experience and your mind become even more important," added the prolific batsman, who has so far scored over 10,000 runs in limited over cricket for New Zealand.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 20:36 IST
Taylor 'not sure' about playing 2021 T20 World Cup in India

Star New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor said he is "not sure" if he will have enough in his tank to represent New Zealand in next year's T20 World Cup in India. The ICC had last week postponed this year's T20 World due to the COVID-19 pandemic and handed Australia the rights to host the 2022 edition. The governing body, however, retained India's right to conduct the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Taylor, who had become the first New Zealand player to play 100 T20Is in February this year during a series against India, will turn 37 when India hosts the 2021 T20 World Cup. "Oh! Not sure," Taylor, who is currently in Trinidad for the month-long Caribbean Premier League (CPL), was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"As you get older, things slow down a little bit, but your training and experience and your mind become even more important," added the prolific batsman, who has so far scored over 10,000 runs in limited over cricket for New Zealand. Taylor, who last featured in an ODI against Australia in March before the tour was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said it will be strange for everyone to play after such a long time.

"Yeah, it has been a strange time all around. I haven't gone this long without playing any cricket since I was in high school. So, yeah obviously isolation and all those other things are a little bit strange, but it is what it is," said the senior batsman, who will turn up for Guyana Amazon Warriors in the CPL beginning August 18. "You know it's going to be strange for everybody at the CPL. Nobody has played international cricket for a while, so everyone is going to be nervous, I'm sure. So, training and early games are very important. "The atmosphere in Twenty20 cricket is a lot of what you play and we get the best crowds in that format. So, to play in front of nobody but knowing that people at home will be watching and cheering us on, it's going to be a bit strange, but at the same time something that we're going to get used to," he added.

Taylor would have to take more responsbility of the team especially after the withdrawl of veteran Pakistan allrounder Shoaib Malik, who skipped CPL for the upcoming T20I series against England. "Shoaib Malik has got a fantastic record, especially in T20 cricket and especially for Guyana as well. I think he has got that anchor role and a role that I'll be looking to do as well," Taylor said.

"Every team is stacked with quality spinners and we expect spin to play a big part and probably reverse-swing throughout the whole tournament. "Traditionally, it does spin a lot here anyway, so the way you play spin is going to be very important. Some of the world's best spinners are here, and it's going to be a good test for us batsmen going forward," he added..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Raj guv, CM condole death of Rahat Indori

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the death of noted Urdu poet Rahat Indori on Tuesday, remembering his different and flawless style of poetry. He died of a heart attack at a hospital in Indore while ...

UP woman studying in US dies in Bulandshahr road crash, kin allege bikers followed her 2-wheeler

A 20-year-old woman, on a visit home from the US where she studied, died in Bulandshahr in a road accident, which her family alleged happened because two motorcycle-borne men were following her two-wheeler and harassing her, officials said ...

French PM: Coronavirus spread harder to control without common effort

The renewed spread of coronavirus in France could become harder to control without a collective effort to stop a rise in the infection rate, its prime minister said on Tuesday.The public was becoming careless, Jean Castex warned, after offi...

PM sees innovation as key to develop world-class tech products, says Niti

Niti Aayog on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi considers innovation as the key to develop world-class technology products. If Nalanda and Takshila university were built today, they would be completely virtual. SmShiksha is conceptu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020