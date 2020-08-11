Tennis-Konta in good spirits day after health scare at Top Seed Open

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 22:26 IST
Britain's Johanna Konta appeared to be in good spirits on Tuesday, posting an upbeat note on social media the day after suffering heart palpitations during her 6-4 6-4 loss to Czech Marie Bouzkova at the Top Seed Open. The world No. 15 needed medical attention just minutes into her opening round match in Lexington, Kentucky, on Monday, before she was able to continue playing.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, 29-year-old Konta did not mention her heart scare but said she was disappointed by her result at the Top Seed Open. "Not the result I wanted, however so incredibly grateful to be competing again," the third-seeded Konta tweeted. "Looking forward to my next opportunity."

The Top Seed Open marks the first WTA Tour tournament in the United States since the COVID-19 outbreak put much of the professional sports calendar on hold.

