Sports News Roundup: UMass cancels 2020 fall football; Rockies' Freeland eager to continue and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 22:28 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

UMass cancels 2020 fall football, as COVID-19 casts shadow on college season

The University of Massachusetts canceled its 2020 football season on Tuesday, citing the COVID-19 outbreak, but left open the possibility of competition later in the academic calendar. The Division-I school, which plays as an independent, said it intended to hold a "competitive schedule for our fall sports in the spring semester" and that participants in the football program would remain enrolled fulltime "either virtually or in-person."

Rockies' Freeland eager to continue resurgence versus D-backs

Kyle Freeland went through a nightmare of a season in 2018, but the Colorado Rockies left-hander salvaged something out of it, and it's paying off. Freeland went 3-11 last season after winning 17 games in 2018 and finishing fourth in the National League Cy Young Award voting. He has looked like a different pitcher in his first three starts to this season and will try to continue that success when he starts against the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night.

Astros, early in busy stretch, eye another win over Giants

Following a ragged road trip that resulted in six losses over nine games, the Houston Astros opened an eight-game homestand Monday while kicking off a grueling stretch of the schedule. The Astros' 6-4 victory over the San Francisco Giants at Minute Maid Park was Houston's first of 30 games in a 32-day stretch, with the only off days coming Thursday and Aug. 31. With the roster already stretched thin by attrition, the Astros will need resiliency to persevere.

NBA roundup: Kuzma's trey carries Lakers past Nuggets

Kyle Kuzma's 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds left lifted the Los Angeles Lakers to a 124-121 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Monday night near Orlando. LeBron James had 29 points and 12 assists for the Lakers, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Anthony Davis finished with 27 points, and Kuzma contributed 25.

Halep struggles but advances on return at Prague Open

World number two Simona Halep made a rusty start on her return from the COVID-19 shutdown as she edged a seesaw battle against Slovenian Polona Hercog 6-1 1-6 7-6(3) in the opening round of Prague Open on Tuesday. Having secured a crucial break of serve to move 5-3 ahead in the third set, Halep dropped her own serve before squandering three match points.

Richards to face Stripling in latest Padres-Dodgers tussle

It might be a shorter season, but the Los Angeles Dodgers continue to see they will have a long duel ahead with the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers will play host to the Padres for the second game of a four-game series on Tuesday night following a 2-1 defeat Monday to their rival from just down the freeway to the south.

MLB roundup: Trout, Angels end Athletics' win streak

Mike Trout homered twice, singled twice and led the Los Angeles Angels to a 10-9 comeback victory over the Oakland Athletics on Monday night in Anaheim, Calif. Trout's second homer and seventh of the season came in the bottom of the eighth inning, snapping a 9-9 tie and helping end Oakland's nine-game winning streak.

Pac-12 decision makers worried about heart-related risks

Pac-12 decision-makers were briefed on the risks associated with playing during the coronavirus pandemic, including heart-related issues found in COVID-19 cases, Yahoo Sports reported on Tuesday. College football writer Pete Thamel said Pac-12 coaches and ADs got a sobering medical perspective from a group of Pac-12 doctors last night. Source called it "eye opening" and the information on myocarditis "made it real." The doctors also expressed concern about proximity that comes with full-contact practice. "It's all in the presidents' hands," Thamel wrote, citing a source.

A's could be minus Laureano vs. Angels

The Oakland A's could be without Ramon Laureano for their Tuesday game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., if, as expected, Major League Baseball announces a suspension for the center fielder. Laureano sparked a brawl with the Houston Astros on Sunday when he charged the Astros bench. Laureano had been hit by a pitch for the second time in the game -- and third time in the three-game series -- and then began jawing with the Astros' bench, particularly Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron, after reaching first base.

Porcello, Scherzer meet again as Mets host Nats

Max Scherzer and the Washington Nationals hope the third time is the charm for the ace right-hander. Scherzer, who has battled a sore right hamstring in his past two starts, is scheduled to take the mound for the Nationals on Tuesday night in the second game of a four-game series against the host New York Mets.

