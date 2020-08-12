After Mandeep, other players who tested positive for COVID-19 shifted to hospital as precautionary measure: SAI

After Indian hockey player Mandeep Singh's admission to hospital, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Wednesday said that other five players, who tested positive for coronavirus, have also been shifted to hospital as a precautionary measure. Mandeep was shifted to a hospital on Monday after his blood oxygen level dropped below normal. Other players to have tested positive for the virus are India hockey captain Manpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, Varun Kumar, and Krishan B Pathak.

"After Indian hockey player Mandeep Singh was hospitalised late on Monday night, owing to a dip in his oxygen level, the Sports Authority of India decided to shift the other five players, team captain Manpreet Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar and Krishnan B Pathak to SS Sparsh Multi-specialty hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday afternoon, as a precautionary measure," SAI said in a statement. All six players had tested positive for coronavirus during SAI's mandatory COVID-19 test, upon arrival at the National Camp in NCOE Bengaluru.

SAI said that all six players are in 'good health and recovering well'. "The decision to hospitalise them was taken so as to ensure that the players were attended to at all times and could be given the best possible treatment. All six athletes are in good health and recovering well," the statement read. (ANI)