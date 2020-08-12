Left Menu
Development News Edition

After Mandeep, other players who tested positive for COVID-19 shifted to hospital as precautionary measure: SAI

After Indian hockey player Mandeep Singh's admission to hospital, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Wednesday said that other five players, who tested positive for coronavirus, have also been shifted to hospital as a precautionary measure.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2020 11:13 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 11:13 IST
After Mandeep, other players who tested positive for COVID-19 shifted to hospital as precautionary measure: SAI
Sports Authority of India logo. . Image Credit: ANI

After Indian hockey player Mandeep Singh's admission to hospital, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Wednesday said that other five players, who tested positive for coronavirus, have also been shifted to hospital as a precautionary measure. Mandeep was shifted to a hospital on Monday after his blood oxygen level dropped below normal. Other players to have tested positive for the virus are India hockey captain Manpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, Varun Kumar, and Krishan B Pathak.

"After Indian hockey player Mandeep Singh was hospitalised late on Monday night, owing to a dip in his oxygen level, the Sports Authority of India decided to shift the other five players, team captain Manpreet Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar and Krishnan B Pathak to SS Sparsh Multi-specialty hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday afternoon, as a precautionary measure," SAI said in a statement. All six players had tested positive for coronavirus during SAI's mandatory COVID-19 test, upon arrival at the National Camp in NCOE Bengaluru.

SAI said that all six players are in 'good health and recovering well'. "The decision to hospitalise them was taken so as to ensure that the players were attended to at all times and could be given the best possible treatment. All six athletes are in good health and recovering well," the statement read. (ANI)

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka Minister terms violence in Bengaluru as 'planned riot', alleges SDPI's role

Karnataka Minister CT Ravi on Wednesday termed the violence in Bengaluru as a planned riot and alleged that the Social Democratic Party of India SDPI is behind the incident that claimed 3 lives. I think it was a planned riot. Within an hour...

'My Spy 2' in works at STX and Amazon Studios

A sequel to Dave Bautista-starrer My Spy is being explored by STX Films and Amazon Studios. According to Deadline, the two studios are in early talks to develop the sequel after the positive response to the first film. The Peter Segel-dir...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 12.45 pm. NATION DEL9 VIRUS-CASES COVID-19 60,963 fresh cases take Indias tally to 23,29,638 New Delhi Indias COVID-19 tally went past 23 lakh on Wednesday, with a single day increase of&#160;60,963 case...

Kozhikode plane crash: 85 injured passengers discharged from hospitals, says AI Express

Air India Express said on Wednesday that 85 passengers injured in the plane crash in Kozhikode have been discharged from hospitals after obtaining complete fitness. The Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people, including a six-me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020