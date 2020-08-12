Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shakib could return from ban in Bangladesh's tour of Sri Lanka

The southpaw was banned for two years, one year of it was suspended, for failing to report corrupt approaches by an alleged Indian bookie during the Indian Premier League. Bangladesh's tour of Sri Lanka is more or less confirmed and given the schedule, Shakib could feature in the proposed three-match T20 series.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 12-08-2020 11:28 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 11:21 IST
Shakib could return from ban in Bangladesh's tour of Sri Lanka
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Serving a ban for not reporting corrupt approaches, Bangladesh's premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is likely to return to the national fold for a tour of Sri Lanka later this year, with his suspension ending on October 29. The southpaw was banned for two years, one year of it was suspended, for failing to report corrupt approaches by an alleged Indian bookie during the Indian Premier League.

Bangladesh's tour of Sri Lanka is more or less confirmed and given the schedule, Shakib could feature in the proposed three-match T20 series. "I think Shakib being out for a year is not that much different to the rest of our squad who have been out for six or seven months as well," Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. "We are hoping all the players are fit. Obviously, there are standards that they need to attain in terms of fitness level. We have to organise a bit of game time for Shakib, as well as for all the players." The all-rounder's fitness will be taken into consideration before picking him.

"It is very difficult to get into international cricket without any sort of cricket. I think we need to try to find some opportunities for him to play some games. He is a world-class player so I am sure he will get back into it pretty soon, but fitness is an important thing," the coach said. According to the report, Sri Lanka Cricket chief executive Mohan de Silva said the two boards have reached an agreement on Bangladesh's departure date, which has been set as September 24. But there are still discussions over whether it will be a two or three-match Test series after the Bangladesh Cricket Board requested a three-match T20I series in addition to the original schedule.

Shakib is set to start training at the BKSP facility -- Bangladesh's largest sporting institute -- ahead of his return to competitive cricket. Domingo, however, added that Shakib would have to play unofficial cricket matches as a suspended cricketer before he is drafted into the national team. "It is something that we have to discuss with the selectors. I don't think he can play any official game before October 29, so all games that he plays have to be unofficial games. It might be inter-squad games but we need to have clarity if he is allowed to play that." "He has to make sure he is fit and that he starts hitting balls and bowling some balls. Once we assemble before heading off to Sri Lanka - when that tour is confirmed - we will get closer to making a decision," he said. The 33-year-old Shakib, who is currently in the United States with his family, plans to return to Dhaka at the end of August in a bid to prepare for his return to international cricket.

Shakib was in sublime form before the ban, amassing 606 runs in the 2019 World Cup in the UK last year. He has featured in 56 Tests, claiming 210 wickets and scoring 3862 runs.

In the limited overs format, Shakib has 6323 runs and 260 wickets from 206 ODIs and 1567 runs and 92 wickets in 76 T20Is..

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka Minister terms violence in Bengaluru as 'planned riot', alleges SDPI's role

Karnataka Minister CT Ravi on Wednesday termed the violence in Bengaluru as a planned riot and alleged that the Social Democratic Party of India SDPI is behind the incident that claimed 3 lives. I think it was a planned riot. Within an hour...

'My Spy 2' in works at STX and Amazon Studios

A sequel to Dave Bautista-starrer My Spy is being explored by STX Films and Amazon Studios. According to Deadline, the two studios are in early talks to develop the sequel after the positive response to the first film. The Peter Segel-dir...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 12.45 pm. NATION DEL9 VIRUS-CASES COVID-19 60,963 fresh cases take Indias tally to 23,29,638 New Delhi Indias COVID-19 tally went past 23 lakh on Wednesday, with a single day increase of&#160;60,963 case...

Kozhikode plane crash: 85 injured passengers discharged from hospitals, says AI Express

Air India Express said on Wednesday that 85 passengers injured in the plane crash in Kozhikode have been discharged from hospitals after obtaining complete fitness. The Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people, including a six-me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020