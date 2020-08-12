Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cahill set for Giants debut vs. Astros

It's like a recurring nightmare at the end of games." In addition, Houston relievers Blake Taylor, Ryan Pressly and Cy Sneed combined to allow four runs (three earned) in a total of two innings. The Astros will hope right-hander Zack Greinke (0-0, 3.00 ERA) can go deep into the Wednesday game.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 14:29 IST
Cahill set for Giants debut vs. Astros
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Even in victory on Monday, the Houston Astros looked shaky, particularly the back end of their bullpen. In their 7-6, 10-inning loss to the visiting San Francisco Giants on Tuesday, the Astros displayed the sort of mistakes that often plague losing teams. And their bullpen faltered again.

The rubber match of the three-game series will be played Wednesday night. "A lot of things aren't going our way, but some of it is our fault," Astros manager Dusty Baker said. "By playing smarter, heads-up baseball, you can make things go your way."

The Astros had three runners eliminated on the basepaths to end innings Tuesday, including a pair at third base. "We're not running the bases very well," Baker said. "We've got to improve big time on our baserunning because we're running into outs.

"It's tough to take. It's like a recurring nightmare at the end of games." In addition, Houston relievers Blake Taylor, Ryan Pressly and Cy Sneed combined to allow four runs (three earned) in a total of two innings.

The Astros will hope right-hander Zack Greinke (0-0, 3.00 ERA) can go deep into the Wednesday game. He worked six shutout innings in his previous start, allowing five hits and one walk with five strikeouts while throwing a season-high 84 pitches in the Astros' 3-2 loss at Oakland on Friday. Greinke has yet to allow a home run over 15 innings this season and owns a 1.00 WHIP. Greinke is 13-3 with a 2.22 ERA over 20 career starts against the Giants. His win total is tied for his second-most against any opponent (Colorado: 14). He worked seven scoreless innings against the Giants last season on June 29, allowing five hits and no walks with six strikeouts in a 4-3 road victory while pitching for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Veteran right-hander Trevor Cahill (4-9, 5.98 ERA in 2019 with the Los Angeles Angels) likely will make his first start of the season for the Giants on Wednesday. Cahill joined the Giants from their alternate-site roster in Sacramento to replace right-hander Jeff Samardzija, who landed on the injured list with a right shoulder impingement. Cahill is 3-2 with a 4.75 ERA over 13 career appearances (six starts) against the Astros. He finished 1-1 with a 5.02 ERA over seven appearances (one start) against Houston last season, allowing four home runs and nine walks over 14 1/3 innings.

Cahill signed a minor league deal with the Giants but had the start of his season delayed after he split a fingernail on his pitching hand when a screwdriver slipped as he worked on his bike. It wasn't until recently that Cahill regained the ability to throw his curveball. His versatility as a starter and reliever should provide the Giants options against Houston and moving forward. "I know they've been trying different things," Cahill said. "I was with the Angels and the A's the last two years, so I've seen totally different philosophies like last year being in the 'pen and used as an opener at some point. I think I did that too and starting, so I think I can do whatever. Just tell me when to pitch and I can go pitch."

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-World reaction to Russia's COVID-19 vaccine

Russias granting of regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine after less than two months of human testing has prompted expressions of caution as well as interest from around the world. Moscow said on Wednesday that the first batch of the va...

Urgent steps by the govt needed to revive tourism sector, says industry

Tourism and hospitality players on Wednesday urged the government to take steps for the revival of the sector hit by the coronavirus pandemic. A delegation of the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism Hospitality FAITH and its membe...

Mphasis awarded US patent for AI system to analyse data

Information technology solutions provider Mphasis announced on Wednesday it hasrecently been granted a US patent for its artificial intelligence system for tracking, managing and analysing data from unstructured data sources. The patent rel...

Women's international cricket returns with T20 game between Germany and Austria

Womens International cricket returns on Wednesday for the first time since the ICC T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground seven months ago, as Austria host Germany in the first of five T20 internationals. Due to the COVID-19 pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020