Report: 49ers plan to sign WR Austin

The San Francisco 49ers brought free agent wideout Tavon Austin in for a visit and hope to sign him, NFL Network reported Wednesday. Austin, 30, has been a free agent since March, when his one-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys expired.

The 49ers are short-handed at receiver due to Deebo Samuel's foot injury and new addition Travis Benjamin's opt out. Austin played in 14 games for the Cowboys last season, posting 13 catches for 177 yards and a touchdown along with six carries for 47 yards and another score on the ground. He also returned 17 punts for 84 yards.

A first-round pick (eighth overall) of the then-St. Louis Rams in 2013, Austin hasn't started a game since the Rams dealt him to Dallas for a sixth-round pick before the 2018 season. In 96 career games (50 starts), he has 215 catches for 2,006 yards and 15 touchdowns along with 196 carries for 1,340 yards and 10 scores.