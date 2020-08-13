Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brewers open 10-game trip with visit to Cubs

Rizzo and company would love to flex their muscles once again on Thursday as the surging Cubs begin a 10-game homestand with the opener of a four-game series versus the Brewers. Rizzo joined Kris Bryant in each belting a solo homer on Wednesday, helping Chicago to its eighth win in nine outings with a 7-2 romp over Cleveland.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2020 12:28 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 12:20 IST
Brewers open 10-game trip with visit to Cubs
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Anthony Rizzo launched a pair of solo homers to power the Chicago Cubs to a season-opening series victory over the Milwaukee Brewers last month. Rizzo and company would love to flex their muscles once again on Thursday as the surging Cubs begin a 10-game homestand with the opener of a four-game series versus the Brewers.

Rizzo joined Kris Bryant in each belting a solo homer on Wednesday, helping Chicago to its eighth win in nine outings with a 7-2 romp over Cleveland. Jason Heyward finished the abbreviated two-game series versus the Indians by going 4-for-6 with a home run and six RBIs. "It seems like there's not really a letdown in our lineup," Bryant said. "I can't really remember a time playing for this team where it was really like that, where one through nine there was just damage all through the order. I think it shows in our record."

Chicago is off to its best start since also winning 12 of 15 games to begin the 1970 season. "There is nothing to complain about because the talent's there, the character's there, the commitment, the focus, the energy, the work," Cubs rookie manager David Ross said. "It's not easy, especially in the environment we're dealing with now. I've got really good players, man.

"I just put them in the lineup and I start trying to cheerlead them on. They're really good." The Cubs' home record is 7-1, with the lone blemish also serving as the only loss for right-hander Yu Darvish (2-1, 2.12 ERA). The 33-year-old surrendered three runs in four innings of an 8-3 setback to Milwaukee on July 25.

Darvish will get a chance to atone on Thursday when he faces the Brewers, against whom he owns a 1-2 record with a 2.32 ERA in six career starts. To his credit, Darvish answered that outing against Milwaukee with two strong ones. He scattered two hits over six scoreless innings in a 6-3 win over Pittsburgh on July 31 and permitted one run over seven strong frames in a 6-1 romp at Kansas City on Aug. 5.

Milwaukee left-hander Brett Anderson (0-1, 5.40) initially was slated to face Chicago in the second game of the season before landing on the injured list because of a blister. The 32-year-old, however, will receive his chance in the series opener. Anderson, who owns a 1-0 record with a 2.25 ERA in three career starts versus the Cubs, has struggled in both of his starts this season. He answered a three-inning performance on Aug. 3 by allowing three runs on four hits in 3 2/3 frames of a 4-1 setback to Cincinnati on Saturday.

The Brewers may be happy to embark on a 10-game road trip, considering they sport a 2-6 record in Milwaukee. Their fourth loss in six overall outings came in lopsided fashion, a 12-2 romp by Minnesota on Wednesday. Jedd Gyorko isn't putting too much stock in the Brewers' recent troubles, however.

"We're a quarter of the way through and we have a lot of games ahead of us," Gyorko said. "Just put our heads down and grind away." Former NL MVP Christian Yelich is 5-for-13 with a homer, three RBIs and three runs scored during a four-game hitting streak. Yelich, however, went 1-for-13 with five strikeouts in the previous series versus the Cubs.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

I love you Mumma: Janhvi Kapoor remembers Sridevi on her birth anniversary

Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Thursday shared a priceless throwback picture of herself along with her late mother and legendary star Sridevi. On Sridevis 57th birth anniversary, Kapoor on Instagram shared a black and white picture where she is see...

Facebook launches hub to help users with U.S. poll related information

Facebook Inc on Thursday launched a Voting Information Center for the 2020 U.S. elections to help voters easily navigate the poll process. The hub will connect Facebook and Instagram users to accurate and easy-to-find information about voti...

China shares end flat on caution ahead of Sino-U.S. trade deal meeting

China shares ended little changed on Thursday, as caution ahead of a U.S.-China meeting this weekend to review the implementation of a bilateral trade agreement offset strength in agriculture stocks on food security concerns. Senior U.S. a...

Bihar govt is lying, manipulating COVID-19 figures: Tejashwi Yadav

Slamming the Bihar government, Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday accused it of lying and manipulating the COVID-19 numbers in the state. While addressing a press conference here at the party office, he said, There u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020