Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-MLS condemns 'appalling' abuse against Dallas' Cannon

Major League Soccer (MLS) on Thursday condemned fan abuse against FC Dallas and Nashville SC players who kneeled during the national anthem and reiterated their support for those that opt to peacefully protest against social injustice.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 10:57 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 10:57 IST
Soccer-MLS condemns 'appalling' abuse against Dallas' Cannon

Major League Soccer (MLS) on Thursday condemned fan abuse against FC Dallas and Nashville SC players who kneeled during the national anthem and reiterated their support for those that opt to peacefully protest against social injustice. Players from both teams took a knee in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement before Wednesday's game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, but their gesture was overshadowed by booing from a small section of fans.

Dallas defender Reggie Cannon, who is Black, called the reaction from spectators disgusting, and the 22-year-old faced intense backlash on social media. "As we have stated consistently, Major League Soccer supports players and staff who protest peacefully on behalf of equality and social justice," the league said in a statement on Thursday. "Some of the comments made... were appalling. We want to be clear that MLS will not tolerate any abuse or threats to any individual player or team."

Dallas chairman Clark Hunt and president Dan Hunt also extended their support to Cannon. "The racist comments and death threats he has received are repulsive. There is no place in our sport, or in our country, for the kind of horrific vitriol he had to endure," they said in a joint statement. "Hateful or violent threats are never warranted. We will continue to work together against racism and in the cause of equality for all."

Wednesday's game was the first for Dallas and Nashville since March, after the two teams withdrew from the MLS is Back tournament in Orlando because of COVID-19 cases in their respective squads.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Blues-Crusaders Aotearoa game off as NZ extends Auckland virus curbs

The final game of New Zealands Super Rugby Aotearoa between Auckland Blues and Canterbury Crusaders at Eden Park has been cancelled after the government extended COVID-19 restrictions in the countrys biggest city, New Zealand Rugby NZR said...

SC holds lawyer Bhushan guilty of contempt for tweets against judiciary

The Supreme Court on Friday held activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt for his two derogatory tweets against the judiciary. A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said it would hear on August 20 the arguments on quantum of sent...

Cricket-Australia confirms England tour, Maxwell returns to squad

Australia confirmed on Friday next months limited-overs tour of England, boosting the England and Wales Cricket Boards ECB bid to navigate past a financial crisis brought by the novel coronavirus. Beginning on Sept. 4, Australia will play t...

China Sinopharm's potential COVID-19 vaccine triggers antibodies in clinical trials - journal

A coronavirus vaccine candidate developed by a unit of China National Pharmaceutical Group Sinopharm appeared to be safe and triggered antibody-based immune responses in early and mid-stage trials, researchers said. The candidate has alread...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020